The Masked Singer Uk lovers believe that Harlequin ‘sounds like Gabrielle’

The to start with contestant has carried out through 7 days two of The Masked Singer British isles – and enthusiasts are persuaded it’s singer Gabrielle in disguise.

In the course of the 2nd week of the levels of competition, Harlequin is going up in opposition to Blob whilst Seahorse sings from Viking and Bush Baby faces Grandfather Clock.

For their to start with music on the present, Harlequin sang a moving rendition of Rihanna’s Diamonds, getting a standing ovation from panellist Rita Ora as the tune drew to a shut.

While there are many guesses as to who Harlequin could be, an too much to handle bulk of those people following the programme are of the viewpoint it’s none other than celebrated British singer Gabrielle.

Gabrielle, 51, launched her chart-topping debut single Dreams just about 30 several years back.

‘Harlequin is Gabrielle. I know that voice,’ one man or woman tweeted subsequent The Masked Singer competitor’s efficiency.

‘OMG it’s Gabrielle! I employed to be obsessed with her when I was child,’ a different stated.

‘Look we’re all indicating it’s Gabrielle right… Not significantly of a guessing video game is it…?’ anyone else wrote.

On the other hand, many others observed that the clues Harlequin gave about their identity all through their introductory online video may not add up with it currently being Gabrielle guiding the mask.

Very last 7 days, Alien became the to start with contestant to be eradicated from the level of competition, immediately after landing in the bottom three with Swan and Badger.

As they eliminated the major aspect of their costume, it was revealed to be singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor underneath.

Who will be following? Stay tuned to find out!

The Masked Singer returns upcoming weekend on ITV and will be available to watch on ITV Player.

