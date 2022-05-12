The Masked Singer Season 7 Finale Spoilers Everything You Need to Know!!

Season 7 of The Masked Singer has come to an end, with the Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly battling it out for the title of Season 7 Champion. Not one, not two, but three members of the group have gotten a place in the final.

This week, in anticipation of the final showdown on Wednesday — tonight’s episode is a “Road to the Finals” special and will not include an elimination — EW is breaking down everything you should know about each finalist, from their biggest clues to the guesses of panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger so far, to our own predictions as to who is under each mask.

Firefly

Firefly is the first to take the stage, and he generated quite a stir when he initially appeared in the competition. In the early episodes, she certainly kept things intriguing. Firefly’s performance of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” was cut short in the middle of the show’s season opener due to an on-stage medical emergency. Finally, she was able to conclude her song and bring the episode to an end (and she sounded incredible, to boot). She then abruptly departed the stage when it was announced that she would face the Ram in a duel later in the episode. When she didn’t show up, the panelists speculated about what could have happened to the star vocalist, as host Nick Cannon and the Ram stood awkwardly by, waiting for her return. The colorful beetle eventually reappeared, and no one knew why she had been missing. We haven’t seen her in a while, but you can bet she’ll be a show stopper next Wednesday.

When Will There Be a New Episode of The Masked Singer Season 7?

Next up: the Masked Singer championships. The last three masked participants — Firefly, Ringmaster, and The Prince — will face off on May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox following a recap show on May 11.

Season 7 of The Masked Singer: Who Will Go Home?

If you’re following The Masked Singer US season 7, you can keep track of all the celebrities that have been unmasked and eliminated thus far:

This week’s McTerrier chef is Duff Goldman, a celebrity chef who has appeared on the Food Network.

The judging panel was taken aback when McTerrier was revealed to be TV pastry chef Duff Goldman in the first episode. This wasn’t Ewan McGregor, as Nicole Scherzinger had assumed.

When Charm City Cakes was featured in the Food Network series Ace of Cakes, Duff served as executive chef.

This Is the First Elimination: Duff Goldman (mc Terrier)

Duff Goldman is undoubtedly well-known to anyone who watches Food Network and enjoys baking shows. Goldman has been on series like Buddy vs. Duff, Ace of Cakes, and the Holiday Baking Championship. When it comes to the cooking, Goldman has proven to be a formidable opponent, but his performance on The Masked Singer demonstrated that he lacks the same level of vocal or physical acuity.

Duff Goldman’s voice wasn’t terrible, in fact. In the first round of The Masked Singer, Goldman faced some stiff competition, and he simply had the misfortune of finishing as the least gifted of the bunch. Goldman’s performance was memorable for the fact that he fell a few times on stage and lost his complete mask towards the end of the show. It took him a little while to get his mask back on, but it wasn’t all that effective because he was unmasked not long after.

This Time, Joe Buck Was Eliminated (ram)

As a sports fan, Joe Buck is a name you’re undoubtedly familiar with. The son of legendary sportscaster Jack Dempsey is a familiar face on NFL and MLB broadcasts these days. There were numerous signs that led the panel to believe that he was an athlete, but they were incorrect. In addition to his father’s trade knowledge and the Hamlet x Macbeth connection, there was no denying that he was familiar with a “play by play.” Also, in his clue package, he included “little young Buck,” which, looking back, seemed like an apparent clue.

Joe Buck’s rendition of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You To Want Me” thrilled the judges in his debut week on The Masked Singer, but that love was unfortunately short-lived. If Ram had performed “Learn To Fly” by Foo Fighters with all his confidence, the crowd wouldn’t have voted him through to the next round despite his vocals.

Jorge Garcia Was Knocked out In the Third Round (cyclops)

Even though he’s best known for portraying Hurley on Lost, Jorge Garcia has also been on Hawaii Five-0 and Once Upon A Time. Weezer collaborated with Garcia on a film, and he’s still working in television and movies. The fact that the band named their record after one of his Lost characters means he wasn’t technically “part of a project,” yet he was still participating nonetheless.

On The Masked Singer, Garcia had a lot more street cred than most of the other participants, but his singing wasn’t anywhere as good as the others. On Elvis Presley and Creed songs, he had a deep voice that worked great, but it could only go so far. He didn’t stand a chance in the double-elimination round and was eliminated in the first round.