The Masked Singer admirers persuaded recently engaged Stacey Solomon is the Sausage right after amazing general performance

THE Masked Singer viewers are certain that Stacey Solomon is driving the Sausage mask.

Stacey, who received engaged to extensive-time period boyfriend Joe Swash on Xmas Eve, started off her showbiz job on yet another ITV1 singing present, The X Element.

And now viewers are convinced her unbelievable voice has specified away the true identity of the Sausage.

Immediately after describing herself as “a tomboy” and “a bit of a foolish sausage”, the Sausage blew the panel – Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross – absent with a version of Skin by Rag n’Bone Guy.

And lovers on Twitter claimed that they knew it was Stacey immediately.

“Stacey Solomon is my guess for the sausage” stated 1, even though a different claimed: “Sausage is 100% Stacey Solomon”.

A further claimed that Stacey’s voice ‘gave her away’, saying: “Sausage appears Particularly like Stacey Solomon when they speak. I am sticking with her.”

Other guesses from followers included Billie Piper – pointing out that the Sausage’s van was labelled “Billie’s Bangers” – Stacey Dooley or Sheridan Smith.

And the panel agreed – with the celebs guessing Stacey Solomon, Billie Piper, Maya Jama or Edwina Currie.

The Sausage’s identification will only be revealed when she’s kicked off the present – just like very poor Sophie Ellis Bextor, who was very first off previous night time, and unmasked as the Alien.

Stacey is at the moment off social media immediately after accepting Joe Swash’s intimate proposal.

“He asked me to marry him and soon after crying for what felt like a really extended time… I reported of course” she posted on Christmas Eve.

Stacey and Joe have 1 youngster jointly – infant boy Rex Toby Francis Swash, who was born in Could last yr.

Free Women of all ages and former X Component star Stacey had her initially son Zachary, whose father is Dean Cox, as a younger mom at 17.

Her next son Leighton, whose father is Aaron Barnham, was born four many years later.

Joe also has an more mature son, 13-12 months-previous Harry Swash, with his previous fiancee Emma Sophocleous.