In their latest teaser, Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed the official title of the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. The title got changed from Captain Marvel 2 to now “The Marvels”. This will be one of the movies which will kick off phase 4 of the franchise.

It is sure, Wanda Vision is getting broadcasted on Disney+ but the movies deliver a whole different vibe. Read below as we discuss the release date, cast, and plot of the movie.

The Marvels

The Marvels is set to release on November 11, 2022. It’s a long time but we have some other Marvel titles lined up before its release. With regards to the change in release date, there hasn’t been any news out yet. If the other movies follow the current schedule of release there won’t be any delay in The Marvel’s outing.

However, with the Covid situation, we can’t predict what may happen in the future. In any case, even if the movie doesn’t get a theatre release, there will always be an online streaming version of it.

Captain Marvel 2: The Marvels Cast

Brie Larson will reprise her role of Carol Danvers in this upcoming release from MCU. Along with her, the other cast members include Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Zawa Ashton. Iman Vellani will be making a most hyped entrance to the movie as Ms. Marvel.

Since the title has gotten altered, fans are expecting that she will get a prominent role in the movie. It is worth noting that Ms. Marvel will get its release at the end of 2021. So we may get clarity on how her character will be injected into the movie.

Teyonah Parris will be Part of The Marvels

Nia DaCosta will be taking the role of the director for this release with production by Kevin Feige. Other roles include screenplay by Megan McDonnel and Cinematography by Sean Bobbitt. The movie will hit the theatres after the release of 7 other prior movies. So it may involve plot points from those movies.

The plot of The Marvels

The Marvels will take place in the current timeline, unlike its predecessor which was the origin story of Captain Marvel. At the end of Wanda Vision, we got a little glimpse of the initial plot for the movie. When Skrull made a contact with Teyonah Parris, he told her about a friend of her mother who wants to see her in space.

Now there are various possibilities about who this person could be. But the most probable answer is Captain Marvel and this could act as a trigger to start the plot of the movie.

Vellani Will Take the Role of Ms. Marvel

We also have an upcoming release of Ms. Marvel. The show will probably give us more idea of where the story is approaching. With the upcoming schedule of MCU studded with hyped movies, fans can’t wait any longer for The Marvels to come out.

What kind of role will Brie Larson play in this most anticipated release? Which characters can we expect to appear in the movie? Let us know your thoughts down in the comment section. Also, make sure to follow our social media accounts for all the latest news and updates of Marvel Cinematic Universe.