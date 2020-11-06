The manufacturers of PK were provided Rs. 1.5 crore for Aamir Khan’s transistor from the movie

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani struck gold in the box-office once more using PK. The movie also featured Anushka Sharma from the guide. In the movie, Aamir played the titular role of PK, an alien that comes back on earth to celebrate our lifestyle.

The movie was able to earn loads of headlines since the very first poster has been introduced. The poster included a bare Aamir Khan posing using a transistor. But although the poster did capture a whole lot of focus it appeared that most people were intrigued with it that they wanted to purchase the transistor… at any price tag. Reports claimed the manufacturers of this movie had an offer value 1.5 crore in an auction website for its transistor that was bought for a mere Rs 227 in Mumbai’s Chor Bazaar. A source near the movie had supported the same through a meeting with a top daily. The source said,”We’ve been given a great deal of cash for your transistor. Aamir believes that something really important and integral to his personality should not be given off.”

The group of the movie made a decision to keep the transistor for a memento.