The Mandalorian time 3 theory: Star Wars sequel trilogy proves Stressing foreseeable future for Grogu | Movies | Leisure

WARNING Major SPOILERS Ahead. The Mandalorian time 2 finale was full of action and tear-jerking times, along with a person outstanding authentic trilogy cameo. And the Star Wars sequel trilogy movies could enable forecast a worrying long term for Toddler Yoda aka Grogu in The Mandalorian period 3.

Chapter 16: The Rescue, saw the return of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, thrashing his green lightsaber via enemy Darkish Troopers on Moff Gideon’s ship. Five a long time older immediately after the occasions of Return of the Jedi, the black-caped Skywalker had arrive to obtain Grogu immediately after the little fellow contacted him by the Power. Pursuing a touching goodbye with Mando, Child Yoda spoke briefly with R2-D2 before Luke picked him up and took the youngling absent. And we know from the Star Wars sequel trilogy just what took place subsequent. Study More: Mandalorian fans can beam Newborn Yoda into their residence with magnificent trick

Ben Solo, tempted to the Dark Facet by Palpatine by way of Snoke, ended up destroying the Jedi temple and Luke’s college students inside of it in 28 ABY, as talked about. Possibly an older Grogu was killed there? Whatever the circumstance, we wouldn’t be surprised if he butts heads with a youthful Ken Ren in the future. Moreover, let us not forget that there are 25 several years for Lucasfilm to enjoy all around with concerning the unique and sequel trilogies, so no doubt there are lots of adventures for Little one Yoda no issue his destiny. There is also the issue of just who saved Grogu from Anakin’s infanticide in Revenge of the Sith.