“Extra’s” Nate Burleson talked with actor Carl Weathers, who’s dishing about the next year of”The Mandalorian.”

When asked how it had been to operate with Baby Yoda, Carl shared,”It has been a complete joy… There is something about that little matter that’s cuddly.”

Weathers also opened upon the chance of him emerging in the next picture of the”Creed” franchise since Apollo Creed, the father of Adonis Creed. Watch!

“The Mandalorian” yields October 30 on Disney +. )