The man who sucker-punched Rick Moranis in the street has been arrested

The man who sucker-punched Rick Moranis in the street in New York City last month has been arrested.

Marquis Ventura launched an unprovoked attack on Moranis, while the Ghostbusters actor was walking near his apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The NYPD referred to the attack as “random” and “unprovoked.”

As NBC News report, Ventura was arrested on Saturday (November 14), and has been charged with second degree felony assault.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/1, at 7:24 AM, a 67-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, when an unidentified male struck him in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ZvSUPjtVdp

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2020

Following the incident, Moranis told fans he was “fine” in a statement. A rep for Moranis issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that the actor is “fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

It comes after the 67 year-old recently announced his return to acting after 23 years away for a Disney reboot of Honey I Shrunk The Kids.

Shrunk will star Josh Gad as the son of Moranis’ character Wayne Szalinski. Directing the film, as with the 1989 original, will be Joe Johnston.

Moranis’ most recent film credit dates back to 1997 and the third film in the Shrunk series, Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. The actor began to wind down his acting career after the death of his wife Ann Belsky, who died of breast cancer in 1991.

During the attack, Moranis sustained injuries to his head, back, and hip, and was taken to hospital for evaluation.