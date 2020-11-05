Entertainment

The Man Who Ghostwrites Kanye West’s Raps – Could Be The HIV+ Transgender!!

Kanye West is also well-known in the business for producing fantastic beats and songs… and also for using ghost authors to pen his Travels. Nicely MTO News EXCLUSIVELY has discovered that Kanye’s brand new ghost author is somewhat different from others.

Kanye’s previous ghost authors comprise Drake, Travis Scott, Lupe Fiasco, along with Jay Z.

His latest ghost author is a HIV positive transgender termed Mykki Blanco. Along with composing Kanye’s raps, she is a rapper, performance artist, poet and activist for both HIV and LGBT problems.

Originally, Mykki proposed on maintaining her ghostwriting responsibilities quiet (thus the expression”ghostwriter”), before she stated Kanye jumped out on a few of his obligations. Today Mykki is not threatening to go ahead and inform the world that she has been composing Kanye’s songs.

Appearance:

Below are a few pics of this ghostwriter:

