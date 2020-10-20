The Legally Blonde Twist Reunited Following 19 Years | Video

In the event you’ve been on the lookout for indications which 2020 is not such a dreadful year following all, Reese Witherspoon has just one for you: some Legally Blonde reunion!

About Oct. 20, nearly 20 years following the premiere of this cult-classic movie, the throw of this iconic 2001 movie ushered on Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine YouTube Channel to gain World Central Kitchen. The reunion, sponsored by Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman showcased Witherspoon, who played with the eternally unproblematic Elle Woods, together with Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire) and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond).

The cast, that look better than 19 years after, opened up to their adventures bringing the movie’s iconic personalities into life, their favourite scenes, also shared a few exclusive behind the scenes tales which have forever altered our prospective rewatches! And, clearly, Witherspoon could not NOT provide us a small tea Legally Blonde 3! )

For those who did not understand, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor were exploited to write the screenplay to the threequel, that had been initially set for launch in February 2020 (which clearly never occurred ), but strategies continue to be a-go! We can not believe it has been many years since the film came out, but viewing that the throw together after all that time reminds us Legally Blonde is arguably among the most timeless movies of this 21st century. ) See the reunion above and, even once you’re finished, treat yourself for some rewatch!