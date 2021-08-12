Directed by Vince Marcello, The Kissing Booth 3 is a Teen Romantic Comedy distributed on Netflix. It is the sequel to the previous two installments and the final saga in the story of Elle. It stars Joey King in the lead role while Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, and Taylor Zakhar Perez act as supporting cast.

The movie’s story picks up right after the end of the second movie. Elle had a crucial decision to make regarding what college to choose. She had two options to choose between Harvard and Berkley. However, choosing either one meant she will have to live with her BFF or boyfriend.

So what kind of decision did Elle make? Did she once again dictate the terms of her life to others? Or did she decide to do things as she saw fit? Find out as we discuss The Kissing Booth 3 ending explained and break down its last moment.

The Kissing Booth 3 Ending Explained – Did Elle Choose Noah?

The Kissing Booth 3 Plot

If she goes to Harvard, she will be able to live with Noah. However, if she chooses Berkley, then she will be able to spend time with Lee, her best friend. A conflicted Elle chooses Harvard as the university and decides to live with Noah. This of course upsets Lee, but to replenish his mood, she decides to complete their “Beach Bucket List”.

The Formation of Cracks

It doesn’t take long for cracks to begin forming between Elle and Noah. After hearing the news that Noah’s family is selling their beach house, the trio of friends decides to throw a party. First, Elle’s father comes up with a new date named Linda, which upsets her.

After that Marco crashes the party who happens to love Elle. This of course bugs Lee and he gets uncomfortable with his presence. The series of events initiate the distortion between the three and things start to fall apart.

The Break-Up

The cracks keep on getting bigger and one day Noah decides of breaking up with Elle. Although he discovers that Elle chose Harvard for him, he doesn’t want Elle to make decisions based on the people around him. He breaks up with her in the hope that she will choose Beverly.

New Beginning

This leads to a break of friendship between Elle and Lee too. Soon Elle was all alone and decides to explore herself. She applies for a video gaming design course at USC college because of her passion for video games. So in the end, she neither chose Harvard nor Beverly, instead, she pursues her ambition.

With things cleared up, three friends went to three different universities. However, there wasn’t a hint of grudge amongst them. They were happy with the situation and moved on to carve a new path in life.

Fast forward to six years, the three friends reunite. We learn that Rachel and Lee are getting married while Elle is doing a job at a video game firm. Furthermore, Noah has become a lawyer and informs them that various firms are scouting for him.

The friends remember kissing booth from carnival as it started all things. Noah slightly looked back at Elle and it suggested that maybe they will be a thing in the future. However, it’s still vague since the movie doesn’t provide anything conclusive. We get to see Noah and Elle go on a long road trip on bike, suggesting that they have a long journey ahead.

What did you think of The Kissing Booth 3? Share your thoughts down below. For more movie updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.