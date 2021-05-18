The Killing of Two Lovers Review – A High Tension Drama With Tragic Fate

The Killing of Two Lovers is a story of a couple and their tragic separation, which affects the people around them. It is a sad tale of two individuals who couldn’t come to their terms and decide to take the route of isolation.

Directed by Robert Machoian, Killing of Two Lovers embodies the theme of adulthood and its struggles to keep up with the expectations. It is a high tension drama that depicts people who find themselves in a conflicting situation, leading them to make extraordinary decisions.

The killing of Two Lovers premiered on 14th May 2021 in the USA with Robert Machoian, Clayne Crawford, and Scott Christopherson. This blog will review this hard-boiled story and communicate what sets it apart and how it portrays modern societal problems in a crafty way. Let’s jump into it.

The Opening Sequence

The movie’s beginning is shocking, enthralling, and intense as we see David standing over Nikki and Derek pointing guns at them. It sets an intriguing platform for the upcoming sequences and delivers a hint about the ongoing situation between the couple.

Robert did a tremendous job with this one specific scene. It sets the tone for the movie and brings out the apparent problems of the conflict.

Couple’s Undecided Fate

Both David and Nikki had been in a relationship through their college days which only translated into marriage later on. However, the wheels didn’t turn right for them, and roadblocks in their relationship started to appear.

In the end, it was for the best that they took different routes. But even after the separation, the couple still possesses residual from the past relationship. Especially in the case of David, it has been consistently visible throughout the movie.

It is Quick Peek in Modern Relationships

The film vastly explores the complicated nature of modern relations. It constantly reminds us about the emotional conflicts it can cause. David’s reminiscence about the past is a true reflection of current society, and it mirrors how broken hearts can dismay an individual’s character.

It is a testament that alludes disintegration of inherently akin people and its lingering possibility even in the current era. Robert has left no void in conveying the toxic nature that relations can construct and its impact on individuals’ lives.

Clayne Crawford Shines in His Role

Clayne has portrayed the role of David to the best of his abilities. He produced the emotions that an isolated, troubled, and conflicted man would cope with within the character. His efforts and resolution are crucial elements that keep the viewer intact to the screen.

With his actions, we learn about where his mind is heading. It is an incredibly constructed movie, and Robert succeeds in providing a daunting view to the viewers about a disputed relationship between the lovers.

Expert’s Opinion

The movie has received chiefly praises from critics worldwide and has gotten an approval rating of 88% from Rotten Tomatoes. The film has also scored 87/100 as per Metacritic, which indicates that the movie has universal acclaim.

What are your thoughts about this movie? Does it deserve all the positive recognition pointed towards it?