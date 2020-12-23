The Killers spark new album speculation by sharing mysterious tracklist

The Killers have sparked speculation that a different new album could be on the way just after sharing a mysterious ‘A List’ of clear track titles on social media.

The band only introduced their acclaimed sixth album ‘Imploding The Mirage‘ again in August, but confirmed to NME at the time that they experienced previously been working on one more history with designs to release it within the following 12 months.

Now, Brandon Flowers and co have thrilled supporters by sharing an ‘A List’ of what appears to be an album tracklist on social media – top several to consider that this could be a indicator that their seventh album or at minimum an announcement all around it is imminent.

The Killers’ ‘A List’ tracklist reads:

1. ‘Pressure Machine’2. ‘In A different Life’3. ‘Sleepwalker’4. ‘In The Car or truck Outside’5. ‘A Horrible Thing’6. ‘Runaway Horses’7. ‘West Hills’8. ‘The Finding By’9. ‘Cody (The Wonder)’10. ‘In This Quiet Town’11. ‘Desperate Things’

“You know when people just say that? Every single time another person can make a record they say that they have 50 music and they are likely to launch another document. We really are,” Bouquets informed NME after the completion of ‘Imploding The Mirage‘. “We’re going to release yet another a single in about 10 months. We have now gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a 7 days in Northern California.

“I had a whole lot of time on my hands. Prior to I’d commonly be gearing up to tour, all of that time has absent back again into composing a lot more tunes. It is been rather fruitful.”

Speaking of how his new tracks were being much more impressed by his old songs tastes and new everyday living in Utah, Flowers ongoing: “I’m not composing a quarantine album or something like that. You sort of just commence hitting your stride when you are ending a file. You are writing lyrics, you are mixing every little thing, you’re in it – then you go on tour. It is interesting to not be likely on tour and obtaining any of that stuff using up my mind. I just went proper back again to the piano. I was already training my songwriting muscle mass so a great deal of it came pretty promptly.

“Something highly effective transpired when I shut off the element of my mind that runs in direction of the grind and just began running in the direction of the creative section of my mind.”

Questioned if their up coming document would be out in time for their rescheduled stadium tour future summer season, Bouquets replied: “Oh yeah, there will be another album. I’m psyched. It may well be better than this a single.”

NME has contacted The Killers reps for comment.

As very well as sharing their Christmas album on streaming solutions for the initial time, The Killers also lately released their very own variety of hot sauces.