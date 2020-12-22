The KFConsole is actual and is reported to provide the finish to console wars

KFC have unveiled the KFConsole, its individual get on the gaming market, combining rooster and video clip game titles.

Following an preliminary reveal back in June which quite a few dismissed as a prank, the console has been officially brought to fruition in collaboration with Computer professional Cooler Learn. Not only is it currently being dubbed as the conclusion of “console wars”, but the program also incorporates a hen chamber to retain the console interesting, even though concurrently keeping foods warm.

Reminiscent to the shape of an iconic KFC Bargain Bucket, it incorporates an Intel Nuc 9 extraordinary compute factor, as nicely as a swappable GPU slot. With the electric power of two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSDs, it’s reported that the console can boot up online games inside of seconds.

Other stats reveal that the method is VR prepared, has the compatibility to run game titles at 240 frames for each 2nd with a 240Hz output, and also features 4K gaming with ray-tracing.

See the complete announcement trailer underneath:

See it for you. Discover out additional about the new #KFConsole @CoolerMaster: https://t.co/omZWuIhBG8 pic.twitter.com/6n5panSJIs

— KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

When it could be effortless to dismiss the reveal with no release date, price tag or hands-on coverage, Intel’s consultant Mark Walton has certain players that “it’s real” and “yes, it has a hen warmer”, indicating the technique is extra inline with currently being a customized-built Laptop, relatively than a new program.

Mark Cheevers, the social media direct at KFC British isles & Eire also claimed in a push release that the enterprise is “pleased to finally give the lovers just what they wanted” with the announcement of the KFConsole.

“We all know the console war is vicious, but we’re pretty confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry,” Cheevers reported. “This equipment is capable of managing game titles at prime-level specs, all on top rated of holding your food warm for you to appreciate for the duration of your gaming experience… what’s not to like?

“If Sony or Microsoft want any strategies on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their initiatives upcoming time, they’d be welcome to get in touch.”

The comprehensive rundown of the KFConsole can be observed in this article, which includes the comprehensive specs and exceptional options.

KFC has been generating a identify of alone within the gaming industry this calendar year, with a recent stab at Cyberpunk 2077 and its delays. The enterprise also generated its possess Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, offering free of charge hen to players who found the Colonel hiding within.