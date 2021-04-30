The highly popular Netflix series The Innocent (also known as El inocente) recently concluded and it was met with rave reviews from the critics. Rated 8.3 in IMDB the mini-series has established its repertoire in the thriller franchise. The concept of the series and production has certainly attracted a lot of eyes. It has impressed people with its extremely creative writing and unexpected plot twists.

While season 1 has had a large success, it’s still not evident whether we may get another season of the show. This Oriol Paulo creation has without a doubt achieved a good amount of success in a short time. But the question stands, will it be returning soon? Read down below as we discuss everything about The Innocent season 2 from its release date to plot points.

The series has just ended and so far there hasn’t been any official announcement made relating to the release of the second season. It is worth noting that the show was strictly made to be a mini-series. As you may know, most of the mini-series doesn’t get a sequel, they’re standalone. But with the success and popularity that this Spanish thriller has achieved, one might wonder why not another season.

El inocente season 2

The author of the series Coben has spoken about this topic. While not giving any solid statements, he has said that the possibilities of another season are quite slim.

However, it doesn’t eliminate the chances of another installment of The Innocent. Coben further clarified that he writes his stories in a way that only one season would be sufficient to encompass it. So it even reduces the chances of the release of another season.

The Innocent Season 2 happening?

Most of the facts don’t really support the argument of season 2 getting developed but there’s still a chance. All the plot points of season 1 have been tied and there’s no cliffhanger of sorts. Season 1 depicts the complete story and there’s possibly no further room for exploration. But if a totally new, revamped story got presented, that would be a totally different scenario.

It is highly possible that The Innocent may turn into an anthology series where each season is independent. By doing this, the themes and structure of the show can remain common with the introduction of new plot points. This could be the only way season 2 would work if Netflix ever decided to expand the series.

Cast of Innocent Season 2

If season 2 ever comes out we probably won’t see any of the characters reprise their roles. At least the main characters won’t be part of the show while secondary characters may make an appearance. Since the only way to produce a subsequent season is to make a series anthology, we could see a totally new set of faces. The new cast of characters will be in action for season 2 of The Innocent.

About the Innocent (TV series)

The Innocent is based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben. It follows the story of Mateo who decides to start fresh life after coming out of prison. Just when he thinks he’s ready to start over, a certain phone call turns his life upside down.

The mini-series is 8 episodes long with each episode spanning over 45 minutes available on Netflix. The series has some of the most brilliant plot twists which will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Do you think we will ever get a new season for The Innocent? What will the cast of season 2 look like?