The Hangover: Why the Hangover 4 May Never Be Released

In 2009, Todd Phillips and Daniel Goldberg co-produced the American comedy The Hangover, which was also written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. It is the first book of the trilogy titled The Hangover. Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Heather Graham, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong, and Jeffrey Tambor are among the actors who appear in the movie. It relates the tale of Doug Billings (Bartha), Phil Wenneck (Cooper), Stu Price (Helms), Alan Garner (Galifianakis), and their trip to Las Vegas for Doug’s bachelor celebration. But when Phil, Stu, and Alan awaken, Doug is gone and they have no recollection of what happened the night before. They have to find the groom before the wedding can take place.

After executive producer Chris Bender’s friend went missing and had a sizable bill after being sent to a strip club, Lucas and Moore penned the script. Phillips and Jeremy Garelick revised the script to add a tiger, a subplot involving a baby and a police vehicle, as well as Mike Tyson after Lucas and Moore sold it to the studio for $2 million. The three lead actors (Cooper, Helms, and Galifianakis) developed a true friendship while filming for 15 days in Nevada.

Falling Sales for The Hangover Sequels

With its amusing plot and standout performances from Cooper, Galifianakis, and Helms (as well as Bartha, when he was actually on screen), the first Hangover was a breath of fresh air.

Since the premise of the first movie was what set it apart, it’s simple to understand why such a narrowly focused framework may not succeed if repeated three times. The Hangover was one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies in cinematic history, earning approximately $470 million on a $35 million budget, and it received positive reviews from critics. As a result, it was inevitable that a sequel would be developed. 2011 saw the release of The Hangover II.

Read More: Clash of Clans Mod Apk: Clash of Clans V14.635.9 Mod Apk (Unlimited Gold,gems,oils) Download

Unfortunately, the two succeeding films didn’t capture that same lightning.

After a crazy night in which they lose Teddy, the younger brother of Lauren (Jamie Chung), the gang finds itself in a predicament that is all too familiar in the sequel film, which is set in Thailand before Stu’s wedding to Lauren (Mason Lee). Similar to the previous Hangover movie, Part II has the gang retrace their ways and encounter even more awkward circumstances before finally locating Teddy just in time.

Reiterating this recipe didn’t sit well with critics and spurred debate over potential animal cruelty and racially insensitive remarks. In 2013, The Hangover Part III attempted to recapture the magic of the original movie once more, but regrettably disappointed critics even more than before, casting doubt on the franchise’s future.

But from the standpoint of a studio, making a fourth Hangover movie would be a no-brainer. Despite negative reviews, both sequel films did well at the box office, with Part II earning hundreds of millions more than Part III.

What the Cast Would Want to See in A Fourth Hangover Movie

Putting aside the studio’s opinions, the crucial query is whether Todd Phillips and the original cast would return for The Hangover 4. In Ed Helms’ opinion, the answer is categorical “no,” and over the years, he has made it obvious that he is finished with the series.

Helms participated in a game dubbed “Helms yes or Helms no” in a January 2020 interview with Access Hollywood (via US Magazine). He said, “Helms no,” when asked if there would be a fourth Hangover, adding that he thought the series had run its course.

Read More: Buy Medical Cannabis Seeds: Cannabis Seed Banks to Buy Seeds Online in 2022

Helms Has Already Declined to Work on Additional Hangover Films.

Regarding the likelihood of a sequel, Helms was frank in an interview with CinePop in 2018 (via ScreenRant): “I’d say the chances of a fourth movie are between low and zero.”

Although Cooper, Phillips, and Galifianakis haven’t been as open about their opinions on a potential Hangover 4 as Helms has, the truth is that these three are quite occupied with other, much more significant projects. Particularly Cooper, who received nominations for an Academy Award for co-writing, directing, and co-starring in A Star is Born with Lady Gaga in an incredibly successful directorial debut, has established himself as a fixture in Hollywood.

Galifianakis appeared in the highly regarded FX series Baskets and won an Emmy for his embarrassing comedy series Between Two Ferns, which eventually resulted in its own Netflix movie (and also has some hilarious bloopers). With Joker, which received a record-breaking 11 Oscar nominations (including Best Director) and gave lead Joaquin Phoenix his first Best Actor nomination, Phillips may be done with filthy comedies.

All things considered, there may never be a fourth Hangover movie, but you can always see the first three movies again whenever you want by streaming them.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website: The News Pocket