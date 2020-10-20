‘The Grief Is Immeasurable’:’ Robert Redford Mourns Passing of Son James

Robert Redford is mourning the tragic loss of his son James, who passed away on Friday.

James, 58, died after a struggle with bile-duct cancer in his liver. Redford’s rep Cindi Berger told Folks the celebrity is”mourning with his family in this challenging period and asks for solitude.”

Berger added,”The despair is fraught together with the reduction of a young child. Jamie was a husband, husband and dad. His legacy lives on through his kids, art, filmmaking and dedicated fire to the environment”

James was the next child of Redford and ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen.

James’ spouse Kyle shared with the dreadful information on Friday, composing on Twitter,”James expired today. We are heartbroken. He lived a gorgeous, real life life was adored by most.”

She added,”As his spouse of 32 yrs, I am most thankful for both magnificent kids we raised collectively. I really don’t understand what we would have done w/o them within the previous 2 yrs.”

Based on IMDB, if James was working on his master’s level, he had been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder affecting the liver known as primary sclerosing cholangitis. He moved on to get two liver transplant in 1993.

Kyle advised that the Salt Lake Tribune her husband’s liver disorder returned a couple of decades back and he had been anticipating a different transplant when doctors found that the cancer last November.

His health concerns over the years prompted him to make the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness.

He was also a documentary filmmaker who uttered The Redford Center together with his dad. The nonprofit provides permits to movie projects about the surroundings.

A number of the documentaries contained”The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia” and”The Hazardous Hot Seat.” He was now working “Where the Past cried: The Work and Life of Amy Tan.”

