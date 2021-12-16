The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody anime Release Date, Trailer announced

The official website of the upcoming anime series “Shijou Saikyou no Daimaou, Murabito A nor Tensei suru” a.k.a The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody announced the release date. According to it, the series will be released in the month of April 2022.

For the occassion, a new visual, a trailer, and the series’ cast have all been released!

This trailer gives us a sneak peek at the anime’s opening theme, “Be My Friend”, performed by Ayaka Ohashi.

As a reminder, it is Mirai Minato who directs the anime at the SILVER LINK animation studio , in collaboration with the BLADE animation studio. Yuushi Ibe is the assistant director and Michiko Yokote signs the script. Takayuki Noguchi is credited for the character design, according to the original designs by Sao Mizuno. Makoto Endo produces the 3D and Takeshi Nakatsuka composes the music.

The anime The Greatest Demon Lord is adapted from the eponymous light novel by Myojin Katou and Sao Mizuno , published since May 2018 by the Japanese publisher Fujimi Shobo.

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Release Date

As for the dubbing artist for The Greatest Demon Lord anime,

Toshinari Fukamachi as Ard

Rie Takahashi as Ard (child)

Wakana Maruoka in the role of Ireena

Hina Yomiya as Ginny

Ayaka Ohashi as Slyphy

Mie Sonozaki as Olivia

The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Storyplot

As the most powerful entity of all time, Demon Lord Varvatos finds his life particularly boring.

Tired of his daily life, he decides to reincarnate by adjusting his magic strength so that it is perfectly average.

The only snag in his almost perfect plan: all the inhabitants of the world in which he is reincarnated are terribly weak! He becomes again the strongest being in the world.

Under the identity of Ard, he quickly won the favor of the people around him, starting with the royal family, who begged him to become the next king!

However, the Demon Lord has only one thing in mind: to carry out his plan to achieve his ultimate goal , and he will stop at nothing to achieve it.

We will update information about this upcoming The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody anime here. Stay tuned!