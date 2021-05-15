The Goldbergs Season 9 Release Date, Cast, and Story

The famous American period sitcom TV series will be returning with its 9th outing on the ABC network pretty soon. ABC took the social media to make this announcement and fans can expect more of Adam Goldberg’s narration to continue in the next season.

The show has been around for more than 8 years and it feels like we are not going to see its conclusion anytime soon. With the announcement of season 9, the Goldbergs will return and we will see their daily lives through the eyes of our narrator.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Release Date

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any official announcement made about the release date of Goldebergs. Season 8 ran from October 12, 2020, to May 19, 2021, spanning over 22 episodes. There is also a void left in the show due to the death of one of the key characters. All things considered, we are not exactly sure about the release date of the upcoming season.

If you notice the pattern of the show’s release, we have got consecutive seasons ever since it started back in 2013. Each season started in September/October and ended in March. We can see a similar pattern again and see the show renew its next season in October this year itself.

Regarding the number of episodes, no news is available to us but like other seasons, there could be more than 20 episodes.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Cast

Most of the members of the cast will reprise their respective roles for the next season of this sitcom. The main characters will include Wendy McLendon-Covey (Beverly Goldberg), Sean Giambrone (Adam Goldberg), Troy Gentile (Barry Goldberg), and Hayley Orrantia (Erica Goldberg) along with other cast members including Sam Lerner, Jeff Garlin, and Patton Oswalt.

The executive producers of the show include Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Alex Barnow, Annie Mebane, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and, Mike Sikowitz. Meanwhile, the editors are Jonathan Corn, Ivan Victor, Peter B. Ellis, and Kevin Leffler.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Cast

About Passing of “Pops”

One of the characters of the show “Pops” that George Segal portrayed, unfortunately, passed away during the production of the 8th season. This tragic incident has surely hit the crew since he was one of the key members of the cast.

We don’t exactly know how the show will proceed with this loss but Mclendon-Covey has assured that he won’t be replaced in season 9.

About The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs is set in the 1980s in an alternate timeline. We see the story through the eyes of Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) who in that period is an 11-year boy with an interest in videotaping.

The Goldberg delivers some hilarious moments along with quirky interactions between the members of the Goldberg family. Adam likes to record everything through his camera and in his narration, we see the daily lives of his family.

What new things we will find in season 9 of The Goldbergs? How will the show cope up with the passing of George Segal? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. Follow us on our social media handles for all the latest TV news updates