The Funniest (And Many Relatable) Election Memes!

Heyyou. Yesyou. You are not alone.

If you are worried AF at this time, and hitting refresh Twitter or endlessly switching between MSNBC and CNN to determine whether Joe Biden has taken the lead to Georgia, or Nevada, or Pennsylvania, or any other condition it had been now… YOU’RE NOT ALONE! EVERYONE ELSE IS DOING IT, TOO!

Connected: Wait,” Lady GaGa’s Dad Supports Trump?! What Is It With All These People Today??

It was North Carolina that seemed like it may provide Biden a route to 270 electoral votes… afterward NC dropped straight back, and Georgia appeared up. Florida gave us hope to get a little, but faded fast. Arizona came out on strong. Nevada unexpectedly showed out! And, wait a moment, what is that around: Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin?! Here we goooooo!

Do not get it twisted, even however: no matter how it ends up we have felt SO much stress over the last week viewing this clusterf**k unfold. Notably as Trump concurrently pushes to quit counting the votes and to maintain counting where he is behind. Who knows what he will do if everybody else agrees he is missing!

And this all, in addition to the frequently crazy crap we have coped with in 2020, also. It has been a calendar year, y’all.

Therefore for no less than a minute — until you test CNN for your 950th period now to find out about these past couple of votes in Nevada — unwind just a tiny bit with a few of the funniest, most populous memes in the election which are being shared throughout social networking today:

There is obviously a tweet @realDonaldTrump

Circa, respectively 2016???? Pic.twitter.com/yOfnbYrbCj

— Just At Vegas ➐ (@OnlyInVegas702) November 6, respectively 2020

“Okay nations, the amount of votes have counted now?”

Pennsylvania:”800,000″

Georgia:”200,000″

Arizona:”100,000″

Nevada: pic.twitter.com/hOI8QiWoiN

— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 6, 2020

Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona awaiting determine which condition will discharge their own votes firstpic.twitter.com/ShgRMwLKcj

— pintyfresh (@pinty_fresh) November 5, respectively 2020

‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump is estimated to have dropped the part of President.

(Resource: @DecisionDeskHQ) pic.twitter.com/hz406rbnQ9

— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 6, respectively 2020

who produced that this pic.twitter.com/7SJ1kWjLJ1

— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 5, respectively 2020

*America awaiting Nevada to complete counting the votes*

Nevada: pic.twitter.com/4GTlrQ4IMB

— Laith???????????? (@laithalishious) November 6, respectively 2020

Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada trynna determine that among them is gonna telephone it pic.twitter.com/tFefAACwhI

— TUH! ) ™️ (@laurrrelyse) November 6, respectively 2020

All 49 nations awaiting Nevada to rely on their ballots:#clarecrawley #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/f6vCMpRpi6

— Her White Dot (@herbrwnplatform) November 6, respectively 2020

My mother 3 minutes into any film: pic.twitter.com/NQTpaNLaYH

— Caitlin (@caithuls) November 4, respectively 2020

that the whole world: who’s your next president of america??

nevada: pic.twitter.com/aheqkquHgE

— mitchy (@mitchoo_oo) November 5, respectively 2020

Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada coming to provide Joe Biden his grisly pic.twitter.com/wpo3zE3gG3

— TЯACE (@scruched) November 6, respectively 2020

nevada eventually ending counting the votes hours following georgia & pennsylvania reversed blue pic.twitter.com/JF4iI0CFni

— iman states VOTE BLUE???? (@alamriiman_) November 6, respectively 2020

me notification georgia, pensilvania, and also Nevada to remain grim pic.twitter.com/0jDidHuhKZ

— valerie enjoys louis (@whoreforlou_) November 6, 2020

Nevada: Do not worry America I will complete relying on November 12th

PA & Georgia: pic.twitter.com/hs1JrsAzkE

— L.Murr (@LeahDMurray) November 6, 2020

I wanna find the entire t*ump household get thrown from this White House DJ Jazzy Jeff fashion reside on CNN pic.twitter.com/qIeEYkzBHY

— Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) November 6, 2020

Beautiful!!!

Enjoy it!

And now you can return and see if they have updated Joe Biden’s electoral vote complete however. Here is hoping!!!

[Image via WENN/Instar]