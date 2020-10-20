The Flight Attendant trailer reveals Kaley Cuoco’s murderous facet

At HBO Max’s very first official trailer for Your Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco finds that joining the Mile High Club comes in a lofty psychological price. At the upcoming show, Cuoco celebrities as flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, that awakens inside her hotel room in Dubai, hungover from the night before along having a lifeless person lying next to her. Afraid to call law enforcement, she’s her morning like nothing occurred, linking another flight attendants and pilots travel into the airport. At New York, she’s satisfied by FBI agents that question her regarding her latest layover in Dubai. Still not able to piece the night together, she starts to wonder whether she is the killer.

This dark and humorous narrative is derived from the book of the exact same title by Chris Bohjalian and co-stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Matthews, along with Nolan Gerard Funk. Along with her starring character, Cuoco may also executive produce the eight-part restricted show with Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, along with Sarah Schechter. Susanna Fogel, who composed that the 2019 laugh-out-loud humor, Booksmart, will direct and executive produce the first 2 episodes.

The first few episodes of this Flight Attendant are ready to liftoff around Thursday, November 26, together with the subsequent two episodes taking into the skies on December 3rd. Two will flee the oceans December 10th, together with the last episode landing December 17th.

Recently it was declared that Cuoco’s additional show, Harley Quinn, was renewed for another year on HBO Max.

From where I am standing, it seems as if Cuoco has performed well for herself because enjoying Penny on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory sitcom. Along with Your Flight Attendant, she is also set to star together with Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart at THE MAN FROM TORONTO for manager Patrick Hughes. From the upcoming movie, the planet’s deadliest assassin and also New York’s largest screw-up are confused for one another in an Airbnb lease.

Are you taking into the skies with Cuoco as soon as the Flight Attendant takes off HBO Max at November?