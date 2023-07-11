The Family of Andrea Evans Remembers Her as a 'Remarkable' Wife and Mother Who 'Displayed Awe-Inspiring Strength'

Andrea Evans passed away at the age of 66, and her family is reflecting on the “remarkable” woman she was.

Nick Leicht, her current manager, confirmed her passing to PEOPLE, saying, “I’ve been working with Andrea for the past 7 years. It was a pleasure to work with such a remarkable talent as she.

Evans’ husband Stephen Rodriguez, whom she wed in 1998, tells PEOPLE, “Andrea was a remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her.” Throughout her brave battle against this merciless disease, she inspired us with her unyielding tenacity, positivity, and indomitable spirit.

She met adversity with dignity, fortitude, and an unyielding enthusiasm for life,” he went on. Andrea and I were together for over thirty years. She was a wonderful mom and wife. She was the one constant in my life. Andrea’s cancer took her body, but it couldn’t take her soul. That spirit is alive and strong and lives on in each one of us, whom she touched.”

Related: Is Joe Keery Pregnant? Unraveling the Mystery of Joe Keery’s Pregnancy!

Kylie, the daughter of Evans and Rodriguez, has spoken of the “immeasurable loss” she feels after seeing her mother’s “courageous battle with cancer.” She said, “At just 19 years old, my world has forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depth of my sadness,” in a statement to PEOPLE. My mother was my closest confidante.

“Her vivacious spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless love for life left an impression on all who were fortunate enough to know her,” she continued. My mother’s courage and determination during her cancer battle were truly remarkable. She handled each challenge with poise and resolve, making the most of every opportunity. She showed me how to find happiness in the face of hardship and adversity, which has served me well throughout my life. To the very end, we were joined hand in hand.

I am deeply appreciative of the love and support from family, friends, and the community that we have received as we try to cope with this tremendous loss,” the message added. In addition, I want to express my deep gratitude to the medical staff who took such excellent care of my mother throughout this ordeal.

“Although my mother’s physical presence is no longer with us, her love and spirit will forever endure,” the statement said. The strength, compassion, and love that Mom instilled in me will see me through whatever challenges lie ahead.

Don Carroll, Evans’ longtime manager, told PEOPLE on Sunday that the daytime star had passed away the previous day due to cancer.

Related: Is Lauren Laverne Pregnant? Unraveling the Rumors of Pregnancy!

The roles of troubled youngster Tina Lord on One Life to Live and Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless brought Evans the most fame. In 1988, for her role as Tina, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding ingenue in a drama series.

On Twitter, Frank Valentini, once of One Life to Live and now of General Hospital, expressed his condolences for the loss of the show’s star by saying, “I am so sad to learn of Andrea Evans’ demise. When I first started working at OLTL, Andrea was already a tremendous star.

He went on, “She was always lovely, gracious, and very fun to work with. A midday icon who will be missed very much. I send my condolences to her loved ones.

Evans was nominated for a Daytime Emmy again in 2015 for her performance as Vivian Price on the online series DeVanity. This time, she was up for outstanding performer in a new media drama series.

Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions and Patty Walker on The Bay were two of her other notable TV performances. She has also made appearances in a number of TV programs and features, including Ice Cream Man, Hit List, and A Low Down Dirty Shame.