Netflix’s critically acclaimed computer-animated drama series The Dragon Prince will return to the screens very soon with the commencement of its 4th season. The Dragon Prince has been a very successful series and has received huge praises from fans and critics alike.

Created by Aaron Ehsas and Justin Richmond, The Dragon Prince is one of the finest modern computer-animated series that has become a benchmark for this type of genre. With the success of its first three seasons, fans are now looking forward to the 4th installment and seeing what exciting adventures it brings forth. Let’s talk about The Dragon Prince’s season 4 release date, cast, and more.

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Release Date, Storyline And Every Update

The Dragon Prince Plot

The plot of the series takes place in the fantasy world of Xandia. It is a world where elves, dragons, and humans live with peace and harmony. However, after some time, humans become unable to use magic. To regain their powers, they start practicing dark arts.

Having learned of this, the other races decide to banish humans to the west. As a result, they become isolated from the rest of the world and get separated by giant lava. After some 1000 years, the king of humans kills the dragon King and from there the whole story begins.

The assassin dispatched for killing Harrow and his son discover that the egg of the Dragon King is still alive. So she spares his son and joins together to return the commodity to Xandia in hopes that peace returns to their world.

Viren who is an advisor to Harrow decides to rally all humans to wage a war against Xandia. But of course, fails miserably when he gets caught using dark magic and using unwell means to get what he wants. Ezran also learns of his father’s death and returns to take the throne.

The Dragon Prince Season 3 Recap

In The Dragon Price season 3 recap, the final battle between Viren and the alliance of those who oppose him concludes. Callum plays a crucial role in subduing the enemy, however, his side faces many casualties and sacrifices.

The army of Duren also plays a major role in defeating Viren’s army. Before their arrival, the alliance was getting setback, however, once they made an entrance, they were once again on the front foot. Even though Viren is defeated, there are still clouds of doubt over Xandia as Aravos is colluding something ominous.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date

The release date of The Dragon Prince is to be announced but the season is already confirmed to air. The series has already obtained renewal and not for one nor two but 4 additional seasons. It means that we are going to see more drama and action for atleast 7 seasons.

The story is designed to last long so it won’t be a surprise if it runs for as long as 10 seasons. As for season 4, we expect the announcement to arrive in a few days’ time or by the end of the year.

If our speculations are correct, the. Then the series will return with its 4th season from the January of 2022. It would be a great time to release the series as the new year begins.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Cast

We expect the main voice actors of the series to retain their respective roles when the upcoming. Season commences. Jack DeSena will more than likely return with his role of the main character Callum and play the role like he always does.

Paula Burrows shall also make the reappearance and play her resounding role of Rayla. Meanwhile, the confused Ezran will be likely played by Ezran. We also expect other side characters to return with their original voice actors.

What are your thoughts on The Dragon Prince season 4? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, make sure you follow us on social media.