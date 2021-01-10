The Dig on Netflix release day, cast, trailer, plot – all about historical drama | Films | Entertainment

Who is in the solid of The Dig?

The forged is led by Carey Mulligan, an Oscar nominee who plays Edith Petty, the proprietor of the land in which the dig will take place.

Ralph Fiennes plays Basil Brown, a self-taught archaeologist who is passionate about artefacts and fights to continue on perform on the excavation when other folks want to just take about the dig, even though Monica Dolan plays his wife, May possibly Brown.

Lily James performs archaeologist Peggy Preston and Johnny Flynn is Stuart Piggott, also an archaeologist, who is associated in a like story with Peggy.

Other members of the cast are Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott and Archie Barnes.