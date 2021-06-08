The clash between Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero this Season

Football pundits discuss how Pep Guardiola treated Sergio Aguero over the years, and especially in his last year at Etihad Stadium.

Joan Laporta the new Barcelona President has announced Sergio Aguero as his 1st signing of this summer transfer window. Followed by the signing of Eric Garcia from Man City as well.

Barcelona bought two players from Man City, but football pundits remark them as “heavily out of favour players”.

Sergio Aguero’s form this Season

The 2020-21 season hasn’t certainly been Sergio Aguero’s top season at the club. Since he arrived at Etihad in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, Sergio Aguero played the least number of games in this season.

The big reason being his injury. The 32 years old Argentine striker has missed several games at the end of last season due to a knee injury. And the aftermaths of the knee injury continued to haunt him in this years’ campaign as well.

Sergio Aguero missed games due to hamstring injury, knee injury and coronavirus, after recovering from last year’s injury.

This season, he played only 12 Premier League games and 8 more games in other competitions. Although he scored 6 goals in total, he has contributed on-field only 16% of the total game time.

Has Pep Guardiola deliberately avoided Sergio Aguero?

Sergio Aguero's dad has accused Pep Guardiola of crying fake tears over his son's Man City exit 😳 pic.twitter.com/0fjpsZOlBk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2021

Big news emerged when Sergio Aguero’s brother, Mauricio del Castillo accused Pep Guardiola of deliberately ignoring his brother.

Man City played their 1st ever UEFA Champions League final, and Guardiola didn’t make the highest goal-scorer of the club to start the game.

Man City conceded a goal from Kai Havertz, but Guardiola kept his trust in Raheem Sterling. In desperation, Guardiola subbed off Sterling for Aguero at 77th minute of the game in search of an equalizer.

But City things were too late for Aguero to make an impactful presence in the game using his 10 years of experience.

How Pep Guardiola sees the fact of Aguero leaving City for Barcelona

Man City and their manager Guardiola certainly know that no players stay permanently. The club had a plan to replace the ageing forward soon. With his contract expiring, Aguero decided to leave the club for a new challenge.

🗣 "He's a special person for us." 💙



Pep Guardiola gets emotional talking about Sergio Aguero leaving Manchester City pic.twitter.com/LoKM9wMJAR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 23, 2021

Pep Guardiola seemed to be emotional during the speech in his final Premier League game. Aguero did score in his final game at Etihad, where Man City scored 5 against Everton.

Pep Guardiola talked about how irreplaceable striker Aguero is. He has wished him his best for the journey up ahead and showed no sign of any disagreements.