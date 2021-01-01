The Chicks say George Floyd’s murder impressed them to alter their name

The Chicks have reviewed changing their band name this calendar year, and how the murder of George Floyd spurred them on in their choice.

The trio – fka the Dixie Chicks – introduced that they have been to fall the ‘Dixie’ from their title back again in June, a month in which Black Life Issue protests spread throughout the globe pursuing Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in late Could.

In a new job interview with The Unbiased, The Chicks discussed the thought procedure behind the identify modify. Martie Maguire reported: “People who dwell in the South have lived with the word ‘Dixie’ and the [Confederate] flag for a extended time.

“And a great deal of people not thinking of the connotations of it. I feel about Dixieland music, and the flag is everywhere, but you certainly feel like you have to wake up and experienced up and go very well, wait around a minute, no, this is hurtful, this is one thing that has incredibly damaging connotations. And it takes a movement.

She extra: “If Black Lives Make a difference and George Floyd’s murder hadn’t took place, we might’ve waited a different few of many years, I don’t know, but it surely lit a hearth in us to be on the appropriate aspect of record.”

At the time of the name transform, The Chicks said they “want to satisfy this moment” and eliminate any racist connotations in their band name.

It came soon after author Jeremy Helligar explained in a column that the trio ought to rethink their name simply because “regardless of its origin, for numerous Black people today, it conjures a time and a place of bondage”.