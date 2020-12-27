The Chase’s Anne Hegerty relieved to dodge Covid right after panto co-star Kerry Katona tested optimistic

QUIZ queen Anne Hegerty has spoken of her reduction at apparently dodging Covid-19.

Anne — the “Governess” in ITV’s The Chase — had been filming a panto with ex-I’m A Celeb winner Kerry Katona, who then examined good.

3

3

But following extra than two months in isolation, Anne, 62, declared: “I’m continue to fine.

“I’d had a few adverse tests in the previous fortnight and on established they ended up extremely cautious about social distancing and carrying masks.”

Anne, 62, performed Salmonella along with Hideous action sister Bobby Crush as Vomitilda and her Chaser co-star Mark Labbett starred as the giant’s evil sidekick Fleshcreep.

Other individuals in the output contain X Factor’s Sam Bailey as Fairy Godmother Excellent and Get Your Very own Back again host David Benson Phillips as the Genie and King in the Aladdin excerpt with The Bill’s Graham Cole as Abanazar.

3

QUEEN OF TELLY Queen’s speech tops Xmas Television set rankings as 8.2m tune in for her reassurance Exceptional ‘EMPOWERING’ Mel B reveals she served Corrie bosses generate Yasmeen’s horrifying storyline BREAKING BOUNDARIES Emma Thompson blasts intercourse scene double requirements in the film market Car or truck CRASH The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson reveals tailor made Bentley has been SCRAPPED NO Very good MORGAN BRITAIN Why is host Piers Morgan not on GMB this morning? Unique FAIRYTALE ENDING Gavin & Stacey Xmas ep will not engage in controversial Fairytale of NY lyric

Anne plays an Unattractive Sister in Once Upon A Pantomime, which operates on the net until January 1.

It was filmed over two days at Rhyl Pavilion, Denbighshire.

Kerry, 40, has told admirers she is recovering.

Got a story? RING The Sunshine on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected] kingdom