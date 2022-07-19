The Cause Of Comedian Jak Knight’s Passing Is Revealed!

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-office coroners performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death for Jak Knight.

According to a coroner’s report that People acquired on Monday, the writer, actor, and comedian was discovered Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound on a Los Angeles, California embankment.

The coroner determined that the 28-year-suicide old’s was the cause of death.

His family revealed his departure on Thursday, and he was immediately showered with condolences from friends, admirers, and other comedians.

“Jak Knight, please pass on. Wonderful man and a hilarious comic. It’s so unbelievable, “Kumail Nanjiani tweeted about Eternals.

Others, like Hannibal Buress of Broad City, Blake Anderson of Workaholics, Chance the Rapper, Phoebe Robinson of Everything’s Trash, Jack Quaid of The Boys, and Joel Kim Booster of Fire Island, shared their own tributes to the comic.

Sam Jay, Chris Redd, Langston Kerman, and Knight most recently collaborated on the creation of and starred in Peacock’s Bust Down.

The four pals who star in the comedy, which had its streaming platform debut in March, perform menial jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana. Along with his partners, Knight also worked as an executive producer.

His writing credits for Black-ish and Lucas Bros. Moving Co. are also on his portfolio. He will also soon be seen in Chelsea Peretti’s First Time Female Director. Knight also co-wrote and acted in the television shows Big Mouth and Pause with Sam Jay.

As a stand-up comedian, Knight performed all around the world, supporting acts like Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale, and Eric Andre. In 2014, Comedy Central named him a comic to watch, and in 2018, he had an appearance on the Netflix stand-up series The Comedy Lineup.