The Cabins Sofia accuses Abraham of only being on the exhibit for fame in brutal takedown

THE Cabins Sofia tonight accused Abraham of only remaining on the exhibit for fame in a brutal takedown.

It came just after he advised her that he “was not actually searching for connection” – regardless of appearing on the ITV2 relationship clearly show.

The series sees a few partners reside jointly in their personal cosy log cabins, despite having only just met.

And when the other two couples were tonight viewed receiving sizzling and steaming underneath the covers, Sofia and Abraham remained in different beds.

Earlier in the episode Sofia feared she had been place in the “friendzone” following Abraham’s confession about “not seriously seeking a girlfriend”.

However, afterwards she started to concern he was faking any emotion for her after he bought upset when she spoke about her ill father.

Confiding to her pal on the telephone, Sofia stared to cry when she stated she was anxious he was “faking” his tears to get camera awareness.

In the remaining scene of the present, Sofia and Abraham have been found speaking where by she confronted him about this, and told him she thought he had a “vocation motive” to be on the present and he was employing it as an prospect for “self publicity”.

Viewers of the clearly show took to Twitter to concur with her on this.

Just one mentioned: “Sofia known as it appropriate. Abraham was just there for publicity. There is no way you would act how he has performed if he was there to locate appreciate.”

Even though a different commented: “Sofia taken care of that like a boss bitch,”

This a person also tweeted: “What can I say about Abraham. I was rooting for him till he forgot he was on a dating display…”

The exhibit ended with the pair of them determining to not take things any additional and to depart The Cabins.

In the meantime, it was a diverse tale for Olivia and Tom, and Charlotte and Sarah.

Both equally couples feel to be likely from strength to power, and have taken matters to the subsequent amount.

They ended up each witnessed kissing on this evening’s present and selected to continue their journey on The Cabins.

Uncover out what happens future on tomorrow night’s The Cabins at 9pm on ITV2.