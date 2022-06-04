The Boys Season 3 Release Time: Cast, Plot, Trailer and Many More Updates You Need to Know

The Boys Season 3 will come out on Prime Video in June. Even though the last season came out only 10 months ago and the spin-off Diabolical only aired 3 months ago, fans have missed Anthony Starr’s Homelander and the rest of The Seven.

Prime Video has released a trailer for The Boys Season 3, and it shows that Homelander is going to go crazy in the new episodes. Fans also got their first look at Jensen Ackles and his superhero alter ego, Soldier Boy, for the first time in the promo.

Here’s when Season 3 of The Boys will be out, and what time episodes will be out where you live.

Date, Time, and Where to Watch the Third Season of The Boys

The Boys Season 3 will start on Friday, June 3 on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, the first three episodes will come out all at once, and the other five will be posted online every week. Check out when the superhero series will start below:

US time, 5 pm PT (on June 2nd)

US time, 8 pm ET (on June 2nd)

In the UK, it’s 1 am BST.

In Europe, it’s 2 a.m.

5.30 am IST in India

10 a.m. Sydney time (AEST) in Australia

How to Watch Season 3 of “the Boys” in The Us

The Boys season 3 is now available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. (opens in new tab).

The first three episodes all came out at the same time. The last five episodes will come out one per Friday.

Amazon Prime Video made the third season of “The Boys.” The streaming service comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime, which you can try out for free for one month. There are original movies and TV shows like The Boys, Wheel of Time, and Underground Railroad in the Prime Video library.

The Boys Cast for Season 3

The Boys season 2 is over, so the cast of The Boys season 3 has changed.

Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) are all back. On the Super side, Homelander (Antony Starr), Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie Usher), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) make up The Deep, played by Chace Crawford, is also still around. Stan Edgar is also back. He is played by Giancarlo Esposito.

Aside from that, Claudia Doumit’s Victoria Neuman, who is a congresswoman, is the most famous person in the play. After it was found out that she was behind the attacks where heads blew up, it was clear that she would be a big part of season three. Deadline says that she and Colby Minifie, who plays Vought PR Ashley, have been made series regulars.

Cindy, who escaped from Sage Grove and was “as dangerous as ever” before, is now on the run. She might show up in the third season of The Boys.

Soldier Boy, a Supe who is basically a twisted version of Captain America, is a confirmed new member of the cast. Jensen Ackles, who plays Sam on Supernatural, will play him.

Eric Kripke calls the character “the very first Superhero. He’ll bring a lot of humor, sadness, and danger to the role.” Kripke also told TV Guide that there is a surprising link between Soldier Boy and Stormfront. Comic Book says that Ackles shared a picture of his new hairstyle while he was in quarantine for filming on The Boys. If this is for the show, it’s a change of style for Soldier Boy, who has shorter hair and is clean-shaven in the comics. The first official pictures of the character show Ackles with shorter hair and beard and a little less messiness. He’s also in full costume, and you can see his shield. Check out the photos and the first look at Blue Hawk below.

Reviews of The Boys’ Third Season

As we said in our review of The Boys season 3, not only is this season bloodier and crazier than ever, but it also hits closer to home emotionally than the previous ones. The characters of the cast, especially Laz Alonso (M.M. ), become much more fleshed out as we learn more about who they are as people.

The Boys season 3 is crazier than ever, especially episode 6, but this episode from Eric Kripke and the rest of the cast is a great return that fans will cheer for.

Matt Donato writes for IGN (opens in new tab) “Character beats can be predictable, like when Butcher goes backward as a father or when the deadness in his eyes wipes out the little signs of humanity that were growing, but showrunner Eric Kripke does his best work with character beats in The Boys. It still has a lot of gore and hard lessons, and it’s like a powder keg that’s ready to go off when Butcher or Homelander finally throws down the gauntlet.”

What Happens in Season 3 of The Boys?

Billy Butcher is now working for the government, and Hughie is in charge of him. But this isn’t really their style, and both men can’t wait to get back out on the streets to do justice without limits. When The Boys hear about a mysterious new anti-superhero weapon with scary effects, they get back together as a band and head toward a collision with Homelander and The Seven. This leads to the legend of Soldier Boy, the first official superhero to wear a costume.

The Boys Trailer for Season 3

Season 3 of The Boys will pick up where Season 2 left off. The trailer gives a hint about the show’s plot, which is that a group of vigilantes has been split up and is now on its own. Hughie, played by Jack Quaid, has joined the staff of Congresswoman Victoria Neuman. On the other hand, Billy Butcher is still coming to terms with the death of his girlfriend Becca. From the official summary of the series: