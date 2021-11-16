Amazon Prime’s prime series The Boys is returning to the screens for the 3rd season with its embezzling cast and overarching story thread. Created by Eric Kripke, this superhero drama movie will make its long-awaited return pretty soon with another season on the trot.

The Boys first started streaming on the platform in July 2019 with its first season that comprised of 8 episodes. It achieved humongous success and its second season released in 2020 received an even better response. The producers of the show expect the series to remain consistent as it adds another chapter to the story. Let’s talk about The Boys season 3 release date, cast, and more.

The Boys Season 3 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

The Boys Plot

The series The Boys is a satirical take on the superhero genre that we’ve been seeing all these years. Superheroes are considered to be good people, saving humanity and punishing villains. However, The Boys presents its viewers with the dark side of superheroes and some of their bizarre elements.

The main superheroes of the show include Homelander, Starlight, Queen Maeve, A-Train, etc. Meanwhile, the other faction that wants to expose these fake superheroes consists of William Butcher, Huge Campbell, Mother’s Milk, Frenchi, and Kimiko.

The main characters of Billy Butcher and Hugh Campbell fall victim to the Seven’s exploits, however, because of their clout, they don’t get justice. So they decide to form their own anti-superheroes group comprising of people like them and term it as “The Boys”.

With the clear goal in mind, they go to great lengths to expose these people, even killing a few in the day. Their main target is Homelander who is despised by Billy because he raped his wife. Meanwhile, Campbell hates A-Train because he accidentally killed his girlfriend. All of them have some motive and they want to expose the Seven to the world.

The Boys Season 2 Recap

In The Boys season 2 recap, after making a deal with Vought, Billy goes to the cabin to retrieve Ryan. However, he changes his plans and instead decides to save both Rebecca and Ryan. Homelander catches the sniff of it and in the fight, Ryan accidentally ends up shooting Rebecca.

Maeven arrives and threatens Homelander that she will leak his airplane footage if he doesn’t let Billy and Ryan go. Now that Stormfront’s game is over, The Boys have cleared off all the charges. Few ex-faces rejoin the Seven and Adana get killed by an assassin which is revealed to be Neuman.

The Boys Season 3 Release Date

Series The Boys season 3 was renewed for release back in 2020. After the success of its first two seasons, it was inevitable that this anti-hero series will have numerous editions along the way.

As far as we can tell, the series is just around the corner. Amazon Prime may just announce the official release date in the next few days and the series may go on-air starting from January or somewhere in the middle of 2022.

The Boys Season 3 Cast

For The Boys season 3 cast, various characters will make their return to the screen including Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead role. Additionally, Antony Star and Erin Moriarty will also make an appearance. Season 3 will likely have more focus on Caludia Doumit who will be the main antagonist for the season.

What are your expectations from The Boys season 3? Let us know down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.