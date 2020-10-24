The Black-ish Children Then and Now Photographs

ABC’s Black-ish goes back for the seventh year, six years later Kenya Barris’s reluctantly edu-taining series first landed to the community. The show has become a touchstone of representation for both Dark background, lifestyle, and activism, and much more so crucial in this season’s political climate. Since the series first aired in 2014, the children, that are the core of the show, have grown both physically and as celebrities, developing into nearly unrecognizable powers in Hollywood and beyond. Since the Black-ish empire grows using spin-offs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish, here is a look back at where the Johnson children began and just how far they have come as.