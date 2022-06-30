“the Big Bang Theory,” Simon Helberg, Has Joined the Cast of “poker Face” at Peacock.

According to reports, Lyonne will star in a procedural series in which her character will investigate a different crime every week. The plot and the characters’ identities are being kept a secret. Helberg joins an already impressive group that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castaeda, Jameela Jamil, and Tim Meadows.

Helberg Is Best Recognized for His Role as Howard Wolowitz in The CBS Comedy “the Big Bang Theory

He played for 12 seasons. After more than 275 episodes, the show ended in 2019. “As They Made Us,” “Annette,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Good Night and Good Luck,” and “A Serious Man” are just a few of the films in which Helberg has appeared. For his role in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” he was nominated for a Golden Globe for best-supporting actor.

Variety has learned exclusively that Simon Helberg has joined the cast of Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s Peacock series “Poker Face.”

Uta, Mgmt. Entertainment, Id, and Goodman Genow Are His Representatives.

In March 2021, Peacock secured a 10-episode order for “Poker Face.” Founder of T-Street Productions, Johnson penned and is executive producer of the show. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures serve as co-executive producers for Lyonne’s Animal Pictures project. Co-showrunners and executive producers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman and T-Street executive producers Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue also serve as producers. It will be produced by MRC Television First look deals for both film and television are held by MRC, which is a minority investor in T-Street.

Related articles: