The BeyHive Is In Shambles Following Beyoncé’s Entire Ivy Park Collection Sells Out From Seconds

November 1, 2020
Beyoncé’s next rendition of her Ivy Park X Ray Adidas apparel Assortment, Suitably Termed”The Dramatic 2 Collection,” Offered in Seconds Shortly after dropping the official Adidas Website, and Also on the Ivy Park Site.

Nicely, enthusiasts could test their luck again now, Oct. 30th  at online retailers like ASOS, Finish Line,  and Foot Locker, no matter how the bots shot on those websites at an issue of moments!

The lineup consisted of gender-neutral athleisure and streetwear bits coming from spontaneous sizing, which range from XXXS to 4X.  Bey teased the launch of this group a week, accepting to Instagram and only posting”DRIP two October 30.”

Bey talented her mother and celebrity buddies bits from the group, Exactly like the first time round. But what about the Beyhive?

Watch the hives response after falling out to the group.

 

