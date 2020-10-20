The Beths discuss brand new music video for’Mars, The God Of War’

New Zealand rock quartet The Beths have shared a brand new music video to their song,’Mars, The God Of War’.

The course is lifted out of their sophomore album,’Jump Rope Gazers’, that fell before in July.

The visual has been led by Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean of all Sports Team, also attributes The Beths trying to pull off a heist in comedic manner.

View it under:

In an statement,” vocalist/guitarist Elizabeth Stokes reported the movie had”a very ridiculous energy which everybody actually embraced”.

“With NZ being COVID-free, there is a genuine palpable pleasure and euphoria in having the ability to get together and create something. We feel very fortunate and Sports Team flushed it from the park once more,” Stokes said.

“Along with being genius musicians, even in our heads The Beths are characterized by being a dedicated, smart and exceptionally efficient staff, also have turned into the collaborative internal workings of a indie rock group in an artwork in itself,” Devlin and Kean added.

“We had to explore this facet of this group from the supreme team-up genre; some large stakes spin laden heist film. Obviously. We also look to discover the notion of this Beths entering a life of crime honestly humorous,” they stated.

“We love working together with The Beths. No group is more dedicated to exhausting every potential gag from a circumstance. We originally plotted out the whole picture, but chose to leave it in favour of earning gag-dense a movie as you can, if this is reasonable.”

Along with the audio movie, The Beths additionally declared a distinctive Bandcamp livestream occurring in 11pm November 14. Banners are purchased directly from Your Beths’ Bandcamp page.

The Beths have been put to tour his home state of New Zealand in November, followed with a UK/European tour kicking off in March next year. Tickets for the coming dates can be bought from their site.

The Beths’ 2020-2021 tour dates are:

MARCHTuesday 30 — Southampton, The Attic Wednesday 31 — Leeds, Brudenell Social ClubAPRILThursday 1 — Manchester, Club AcademyFriday two — Glasgow, Saint Luke’sSaturday 3 — Dublin, The Workman’s ClubMonday 5 — Bristol, SWXTuesday 6 — Birmingham, Castle and FalconWednesday 7 — London, O2 Kentish TownThursday 8 — Brighton, Concorde 2Friday 9 — Paris, Point ÉphémèreSaturday 10 — Lyon, Marché Gare — Hors les mursSunday 11 — Milan, BIKOTuesday 13 — Düdingen, Bad BonnWednesday 14 — Lausanne, Le RomandieThursday 15 — Munich, KranhalleFriday 16 — Vienna, B72Saturday 17 — Prague, Underdogs’ BallroomSunday 18 — Berlin, LidoTuesday 20 — Copenhagen, Vega Ideal BarWednesday 21 — Hamburg, MolotowThursday 22 — Cologne, ArtheaterFriday 23 — Amsterdam, Paradiso NoordSunday 25 — Brussels, Ancienne BelgiqueAUGUSTFriday 6-Sunday 8 — San Francisco, External fort