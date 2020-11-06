The Best Luxe-Looking Scented Candles For Under £16

Scented candles are a funny one. On the one hand, they’re the home equivalent of a perfume. If we’re filling our house up with scent, we want to be sure that it’s a fragrance we’ll love and enjoy. On the other hand, we’re literally setting fire to our investment – and given we’re now at home much more and looking for ways to feel cosy and boost our mood – that’s a very expensive habit if we’re burning through them at speed.

These are the best scented candles to add to your home right now

If you’re on the hunt for something that looks and smells luxe, but doesn’t cost loads, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what you need to know…

TK Maxx is the mothership if you’re after expensive or designer candles that smell incredible, but for some reason (they’ve been discontinued, or the brand has changed its packaging) they’re on sale for half the price. Case in point: This Works’ aromatherapy inspired candles – originally £25, now £12.99. Another brand to keep an eye out for is Sand + Fog. The packaging is a mash-up of Scandi simplicity and California cool and there’s tonnes of scents to choose from, whether you’re after something cosy or breezy. Finally, next time you’re able to get in store, keep your eyes peeled for Olivia Blake. Some of the scents (Lime Blossom & Basil, or Wild Mint & White Tea) smell remarkably similar to well-known high end brands, but in good old TK, you can get a three-wicker for £12.99.

Another place to shop for high end scents without having to spend over the odds, is The White Company. Surprising, since the brand is known for being luxe (and pretty expensive), but the brands home fragrance collection spans a broad range of price points. A ginormo 2000g candle in the brands iconic Winter scent will set you back £140, but pick it up in the (still generous) 280g size, and it’ll cost you a tenner. Top tip: go for the naked pillar style candles as you’ll get more for your money than the glass votives and they smell exactly the same.

Elsewhere, Aldi offers up expensive-smelling scents that channel high end fragrances, for less than a fiver, in minimalist glass vessels. Affordable enough that we don’t have to feel so precious over lighting them up.

And, for handsome-looking candles that look and smell good, our favourite high street stores have got our back. Zara has massively extended its home fragrance range over the past year. The recent tea edit feels like it’s straight out of a designer collection and would look smokin’ on a coffee table even when it’s not lit. Likewise, H&M always have beautiful candles that work just as well as ornaments, as they do as fragrances.

Finally, if you want to get really boujee, you could always throw in some pretty looking matches or candle paraphernalia (like this £9 gold snuffer) to set the scene…

Here are 12 of the best candles under £16…