The Best Instagram Reels Creators You Need To Follow

If you’re not sure what Reels are (maybe you’ve been living under a rock, which is forgivable in 2020), they’re the 30-second videos you’ve probably seen all over your feed and ended up scrolling through for hours on end without even realising. But you wouldn’t be alone there, with the average time spent on Instagram rising by 3.5% in some countries after Reels were rolled out.

When Instagram Reels were launched, my mind, body and soul did a prayer of thanks. Mainly because, and this is largely as a result of being a child of the internet, my attention span has shrunk to that of a goldfish, leaving me with very little brain capacity for anything other than 30-second videos of skateboard-riding men drinking cranberry juice and singing Fleetwood Mac (niche, but true). But also because working in social media means I’m always keeping an eye out for innovative and exciting ways to create content, and as far as social media formats go, Reels are genuinely really fun to play around with. So, I was primed and prepped to soak in *all* the content Reels would be able to offer.

The variety of content you can find on Reels is seriously impressive, too (and that’s not just GLAMOUR’s own Reels). There’s everything from slick outfit transitions to hilarious comedy sketches and ingenious beauty hacks to cute AF animal videos, all of which are executed by insanely talented content creators. And that, people, is the kind of escapism we all need rn.

Let’s be honest, with the way 2020 has been going, there’s no doubt that we all need an injection of joy in our lives. So, to get you through these seemingly endless, dark and dreary lockdown days, here are the 10 Reels creators you need to follow…

Hailing from Canada and followed by the likes of Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa, Donte is a dancer and content creator who creates the most uplifting content which you’ll be playing on a loop to remind yourself you really are that b*tch.

Munya is quickly solidifying a name for himself in the UK comedy scene, creating hilarious reactive parodies, sketches and fully-fledged grime songs within hours of news breaking. Seriously, there may not be anyone with as much of a finger on the pulse as him.

For serious styling inspo, Nathan’s transitions and outfit shots are the epitome of cool and make me want to bring the word ‘swag’ back unironically just so I can use it to describe him. From no belt hacks to A/W lookbooks, Nathan’s Reels are *chef’s kiss*.

Juliette’s IG feed is that of sartorial dreams and her Reels are a perfect marriage of her impeccable style and sense of humour. Also, sorry, who else could possibly look that good amongst construction work?

While many creators are still finding their niche on Reels, Ethan has hit his nail on the head. His to-the-point, dry comedy is always weirdly relatable and his aesthetic will make you want to rent a VHS tape and learn how to play the synthesiser. Or maybe that’s just me.

For those who have been on the gram for a while, Sophie Hannah won’t be a new name to you. The beauty and fashion content creator has amassed nearly 2 million followers over the years of her gracing our feeds with her bold hair colours and bolder eye looks. And now, Sophie is *nailing* Reels, giving us huge transformation envy.

Blair is an ‘educational influencer’ who creates super digestible content on a whole range of social issues, including misgendering, blackface, antisemitism and slurs, as part of her ‘Smarter in Seconds’ series. Perfect for educating ourselves on matters we might not know enough about already.

If there was a prize for the Gen-Z Queen of Reels, Krutika would win it. The content creator has a Reel for *literally* every relatable scenario and acts them out in the most cute ‘n’ colourful wardrobe ever (and in front of cow print wallpaper, goals).

Elsa’s content is, in a word, perfection. Her Reels? Relatable. Her laugh? Contagious. Her confidence? Blinding. Her crisps? Crunchy. To put it simply, Elsa is the voice of our generation and we have no choice but to stan.

If you’re in need of some seriously good vibes, you need to watch Oumi’s jam skating videos. Oumi brings a radiant energy to her Reels, where she skates flawlessly to good music in the sunshine, and makes us want to buy a pair of skates ourselves and join her.

