The Beatles: Paul McCartney ‘hurt’ John Lennon by recording a tune by yourself | Tunes | Enjoyment

In an job interview with David Sheff in 1980, Lennon defined how McCartney’s recording of Why Never We Do It In The Highway irked him.

McCartney evidently recorded the entire song in solution, on his very own, by executing all of the drums, guitars, piano, and singing by himself.

Lennon explained: “That’s Paul. He even recorded it by himself in an additional area. Which is how it was receiving in people days.”

It is clear that the band were being having complications at the time, according to Lennon’s remark.