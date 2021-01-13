The Beatles: John Lennon ‘terrified’ David Bowie when they initial satisfied | Songs | Leisure

Having said that, the meeting didn’t go as hoped, Visconti uncovered, as he was questioned by Bowie to aid “buffer the situation”.

He claimed: “About a single in the morning I knocked on the door and for about the following two hrs, John Lennon and David weren’t talking to every other.

“Instead, David was sitting on the floor with an artwork pad and a charcoal and he was sketching matters and he was wholly ignoring Lennon. So, immediately after about two hours of that, he [John] at last claimed to David: ‘Rip that pad in 50 % and give me a handful of sheets. I want to draw you.’”

This was apparently more than enough to rest all people in the area, kickstarting the pair’s connection.