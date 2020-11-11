The Bachelorette: Who’s Brendan Morais?

Tayshia Adams is wasting no time hitting the ground running as the newest Bachelorette, and now we could see a number of sparks between her and Brendan Morais, that chooses for her very first one-day. Brendan was a fairly low-key existence on the summer up to now, but following their powerful date along with a heart-to-heart that shows some things that they possess in common, we are beginning to consider him as a frontrunner! So, obviously, we are super interested in everything else we could figure out about Brendan. If you are equally as interested, read on for six fascinating truth about Brendan because we all wait to see his travel Tayshia will emerge!