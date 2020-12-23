The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Gets Tayshia’s Final Rose … And Will He Propose?

Did this season fly by for everyone, or was it just us?

It seems like only yesterday that Tayshia Adams stepped out of a limo to greet the eager suitors who hadn’t already been kicked to the curb by Clare Crawley.

But now the Hometown Round and Fantasy Suites have come and gone, and Tayshia is left with a choice between two elgible bachelors.

Actually, make that three …

Yes, the return of Ben Smith really threw a monkey wrench into Tayshia’s plans, and it’s looking like it’s anyone’s game at this point.

You know what that means:

It’s time for The Bachelorette spoilers galore!

Perhaps it’s because of all the coronavirus-related delays, or the quarantined nature of this season, but Bachelorette insiders were largely able to keep their secrets to themselves this year.

Still, Bachelor spoiler master Reality Steve was there to gather up all the intel — and now we know how it’s all gonna play out.

So if you just can’t wait until tonight, scroll on to find out who gets Tayshia’s final rose!