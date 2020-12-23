The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Gets Tayshia’s Final Rose … And Will He Propose?

Did this season fly by for everyone, or was it just us?
It seems like only yesterday that Tayshia Adams stepped out of a limo to greet the eager suitors who hadn’t already been kicked to the curb by Clare Crawley.
But now the Hometown Round and Fantasy Suites have come and gone, and Tayshia is left with a choice between two elgible bachelors.
Actually, make that three …
Yes, the return of Ben Smith really threw a monkey wrench into Tayshia’s plans, and it’s looking like it’s anyone’s game at this point.
You know what that means:
It’s time for The Bachelorette spoilers galore!
Perhaps it’s because of all the coronavirus-related delays, or the quarantined nature of this season, but Bachelorette insiders were largely able to keep their secrets to themselves this year.
Still, Bachelor spoiler master Reality Steve was there to gather up all the intel — and now we know how it’s all gonna play out.
So if you just can’t wait until tonight, scroll on to find out who gets Tayshia’s final rose!
1.
Tayshia Time!
It’s been twists galore this season, beginning with the moment Tayshia Adams officially replaced Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette. Now, it’s time to find out which lucky guy wins Tayshia’s heart.
2.
A Short Reign
In case you missed it, Clare’s final episode of The Bachelorette aired on November 5. Her tenure may have been brief — and VERY dramatic — but it had a happy ending.
3.
Skipping to the Good Part
Clare revealed to Chris Harrison that she was in love with Dale Moss, and by the end of the episode, she and Dale were engaged.
4.
This Is What the Show Is All About!
That’s wonderful, of course, and we wish Clare and Dale all the best.
5.
Directionless Dudes
But the situation left 16 guys in a lurch. After quarantining and enduring weeks of Covid tests, it now looked as though they had made the trip to SoCal for no reason.
6.
The Decision
Host Chris Harrison offered the men a choice — head home, or stick around and see what’s behind door number two. All of them chose to remain.
7.
Enter Tayshia
That’s when Tayshia made her grand entrance. And while the men appeared rather nervous at first, they warmed up to her quite quickly.
8.
The Switcheroo
For months, the talk was all about Clare and her mysterious exit. And immediately after she handed out her final rose, the Tayshia spoilers are coming in hot!
9.
Called It
As usual, the clairvoyant Reality Steve perfectly predicted the time of transition. “I originally reported in the season spoilers that Clare had 3 rose ceremonies,” he wrote in a recent blog post. “Clare does NOT have a 3rd rose ceremony. Next week is when the transition is made from Clare to Tayshia.”
10.
Back to Basics
After Clare’s departure, it looked as though we were in for a much more conventional season of The Bachelorette, complete with rose ceremonies and actual dates! Although that doesn’t mean there were no twists …
11.
The End of Tayshia’s Journey
We already know just about everything there is to know about Tayshia’s final episode, so if you want to be surprised when they air, this is your last chance to bail out!
12.
The Final Four
Let’s start with a look back at Tayshia’s final four and a brief recap of how we got to this point.
13.
Ivan Hall
First up is Ivan, a literal rocket scientist from Dallas. He kept a pretty low profile during Clare’s tenure, but he caught Tayshia’s eye right off the bat.
14.
Ben Smith
Next is Ben Smith, an Army Ranger turned fitness guru who currently resides in Venice Beach.
15.
Zac Clark
Next up is Zac Clark, a guy with a very interesting story. After struggling with substance abuse issues, this marathon runner got sober and became an addiction counselor. More on Zac later.
16.
Brendan Morais
And finally, we have Brendan Morais. Brendan, as you now know, is that rare Bachelorette contestant who took himself out of the running.
17.
A Surprise Decision
“Brendan Morais leaves the show on his own. His family was the only one that didn’t show up for hometown dates,” Reality Steve wrote back in early November. “As I reported a few weeks ago, Brendan’s divorce was finalized just over a year ago, and apparently that played a big role in why he left. Guess he just wasn’t ready to jump into another relationship.”
18.
A Tough Call
“Brendan Morais leaves the show on his own. His family was the only one that didn’t show up for hometown dates,” Reality Steve wrote of the model and actor. “As I reported a few weeks ago, Brendan’s divorce was finalized just over a year ago, and apparently that played a big role in why he left. Guess he just wasn’t ready to jump into another relationship.”
19.
Ivan the Awesome
At this point, fans who haven’t encountered any spoilers seem to think that Ivan is the frontrunner. Those expectations are about to be upended …
20.
Getting Real
According to Reality Steve, the game-changing moment came during the episode that aired on December 1, when Zac and Tayshia enjoyed an intimate one-on-one date, and they delve into some deeply personal matters.
21.
Going Deep
“Zac opens up about his previous marriage and battle with addiction. Tells his sobriety story, how bad it got, and how it’s changed him today. Tayshia gives him the rose,” Steve wrote at the time.
22.
Stiff Competition
Of course, wasn’t the end of the episode. From there, Tayshia invited ten men on a group date, where they painted nude models. That’s when Ben Smith made quite an impression and won the group date rose. Watch your back, Zac!
23.
Tough Luck, Ivan and Ben
Still, according to Steve, Tayshia’s final rose goes to 36-year-old Zac. But it doesn’t look like these two will be headed for the altar anytime soon.
24.
No Ring On It
For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, Zac and Tayshia did not get engaged while filming her season finale, Steve reports.
25.
What Tayshia Knows
So it looks like this season does hold some secrets, after all …
26.
Running Out of Steam
Was Tayshia the one to hit the brakes? Was it marathon man Zac? We guess we’ll have to watch tonight to find out.
27.
Brunch For Two
It’s important to note that there’s no reason to believe that Tayshia and Zac broke up, they’re just not engaged.
28.
Hoping For a Happy Ending
So we guess there’s still a chance that this could be the first season to yield not one but TWO happy marriages!
29.
Sure Thing?
Obviously, tonight’s episode will contain some twists, and Zac’s road to Tayshia’s heart might not be an easy one. But if we’ve learned one thing over the years, it’s to never doubt Reality Steve!
30.
Whatever Happens …
In the meantime, we’re just looking forward to seeing Tayshia make her big decision and live her best life!