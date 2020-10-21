‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Spoilers: Season 16 Winner For Clare, Tayshia

When Chris Harrison told us to prepare for the most dramatic season yet, we didn’t believe him…until we read The Bachelorette 2020 spoilers for Clare Crawley’s season. Clare, the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, was announced as the season 16 Bachelorette in February and was set to begin filming in March. However, because of the current health crisis, her season’s start date was pushed back until July.

As of August 1, Clare and her contestants (as well as the filming crew for The Bachelorette) are quarantined at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. (Not the Bachelor mansion.) Forty-two men were announced as part of her cast in July, but a few were cut before filming started. (There is a chance they could return though—more on that later.) Just when we thought that a quarantine version of The Bachelorette would be a snooze fest, Reality Steve came in with massive Bachelorette spoilers that changed everything: Tayshia Adams, the runner-up on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelorette, replaced Clare. Though Reality Steve has been incorrect before (such as when he first predicted Tyler C. as the winner of Hannah Brown’s season), he’s been more right than wrong, which is what makes us believe his Bachelorette spoilers.

And so, before further ado, we present to you Reality Steve’s Bachelorette 2020 spoilers. Be sure to pick your jaw up from the floor because this season is wild.

Dale Receives Clare’s First Impression Rose

Reality Steve reported in July that Dale Moss, a 31-year-old from Brandon, South Dakota, received Clare’s First Impression Rose. Though there was speculation that Dale was cut before filming or was eliminated on the first night, Reality Steve confirmed that he received the First Impression Rose of Clare’s season. According to Bachelorette history, the First Impression Rose, for the most part, is an indicator of who will win the whole season.

Yosef Is the Villain

Every Bachelor and Bachelorette season has a villain, and Yosef Aborady is this year’s bad guy. According to Reality Steve, Yosef, a 30-year-old medical manager from Mobile, Alabama, butted heads with Clare early on in the season. “The early season villain is Yosef Aborady,” Reality Steve wrote in his blog in August. “From what I’m hearing, the guy had some choice words for Clare. Not sure what about, but it’s not going to look good.”

Reality Steve also reported that Yosef has been married before and has a 4-year-old daughter. Yosef and his ex-wife married in 2012 and have since split. Reality Steve also revealed that Yosef had a personal website before the show, which led some fans to think that he went on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons.

Yosef Is Eliminated After a Fight With Clare

After a Bachelorette promo was release in September that showed Clare and Yosef in a heated argument, Reality Steve confirmed that Yosef was eliminated that night and seemed to be eliminated not at a Rose Ceremony, but after a fight with Clare. “Yosef Aborady getting eliminated by Clare after an argument,” he tweeted with screenshots from the scene.

Clare Quits to Be With Dale

And here’s the first bombshell. Reality Steve revealed in an Instagram Live in July that he has reason to believe that Clare will quit The Bachelorette to be with Dale. The Instagram Live came after Life & Style reported that Clare also wanted to quit because she’s “already fallen in love” with Dale. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show,” a source told the magazine.

Life & Style also reported that producers were “blindsided” by Clare when she “refused to come out of her room” while filming. “Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do,” the source continued. “They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.” Reality Steve also reported on his Instagram Live that Clare may have also been fired because of her behavior on set.

Clare & Dale Did Not Talk Before Her Season

Though Reality Steve said on his his Instagram Live that he has reason to believe that Clare and Dale communicated before her season of The Bachelorette, that’s not the case. In another Instagram Live in August 2020, Reality Steve reported that Dale and Clare simply stalked each other on social media before the season and liked what they saw, which is how their relationship became close so fast. You see, Dale was one of the dozens of men who were first announced in February. When quarantine started, it was possible that Clare and Dale could’ve reached out to each other on social media, though it doesn’t look like that happened. In past seasons, the Bachelorette is cut off from the outside world before the cast is announced, so she doesn’t have the ability to Google them before filming. But given that Clare returned to the real world when her season was delayed, fans theorized that Clare and Dale communicated before her season—and may have even planned her quitting to be with him.

Dale’s sister also shut down claims that her brother talked to Clare before the season after People reported that a contestant from Clare’s season contacted her before filming began. “That’s tarnishing my brother’s name and it’s COMPLETELY FALSE,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram. “Your source for that information is LYING. I know this because I spent every day with my brother leading up to production! Never once did he reach out, nor was he ever contacted by Clare! My brother was EXTREMELY adamant about the rules, contracts, and privacy. He had EVERYTHING to lose and NOTHING to gain by communicating beforehand.”

Clare and Dale Are Engaged

Life & Style reported in August 2020 that Clare and Dale are engaged after the contestant proposed to her on her season. A source told the magazine that Dale and Clare “won’t say exactly when cupid struck,” but production—and fans—have reason to believe that they were in contact before her season. “People are wondering if it was love at first sight when she and Dale met up in Palm Springs two weeks ago,” the insider said.

Tayshia Adams Is the New Bachelorette

Reality Steve also revealed on his Instagram Live that Tayshia Adams, the runner-up on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, will replace Clare as The Bachelorette. He confirmed that Tayshia is at the La Quinta resort quarantining, which only makes sense if she will be the new Bachelorette. Reality Steve’s Instagram Live came after Life & Style also reported that the Bachelorette producers were considering Tayshia “to replace” Clare.

Reality Steve also reported that, at the time he learned of the Tayshia news, The Bachelorette was two weeks into filming and there were 15 men left, which means that Clare and Tayshia’s seasons could be split half and half. He believes that the first four episodes will be about Clare until the switch. He also reported that Tayshia and Tia Booth, a finalist from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, were the runner-ups to be next Bachelorette if Clare didn’t work out.

Fans also believe that Tayshia will replace Clare as the Bachelorette after she posted a cryptic Instagram of herself in August with the caption: “The eye is always caught by light, but shadows have more to say”✨🌿” Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca (who some fans thought were dating season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber) commented on the picture with fire and black heart emojis, which led Bachelor Nation members to speculate that Julie and Tayshia were working together again on the new season of The Bachelorette.

ABC May Have Planned to Replace Clare With Tayshia

Tayshia stepping in for Clare as The Bachelorette may have seemed like an accident, but according to Reality Steve, production knew the switch would happen because Tayshia quarantined on set only nine days after Clare’s first night (weeks before she quit with Dale.) “They knew Clare would be removed at some point during this season and replaced as the “Bachelorette” by Tayshia. Did Clare know? No. Did the guys know? No. But production sure as hell did. So Clare falling for Dale early, something production had a sense would happen due to conversation with Clare pre-show and them knowing she was into him, this was gonna be their “twist” from this season,” Reality Steve wrote.

Clare Filmed Four Episodes

Reality Steve confirmed that Clare filmed four episodes before Tayshia was brought on, which means that Tayshia’s love story will take up most of the season, given that recent Bachelorette seasons usually have between 11 and 13 episodes. Clare filmed three Rose Ceremonies, according to Reality Steve.

There Will Be at Least 4 New Men

Us Weekly reported in July that that The Bachelorette producers have reached out to men who were cut before filming to be on the new season. “Last weekend, producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta [Resort],” a source told Us Weekly. “When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

In his Instagram Live, Reality Steve, who also corroborated Us Weekly’s report about new men coming halfway through the season, revealed that at least four new men were cast who only met Tayshia and never met Clare. Those men are Spencer Robertson (a 30-year-old from La Jolla), Peter Giannikopoulos (a 32-year-old from Everett, MA), Noah Erb (a 25-year-old from Tulsa, OK) and Motel Hill (a 30-year-old from Boston, MA). See the full list of contestants here.

Old Men Will Have the Decision to Stay or Go

So what will happen to the old men? As we said earlier, Reality Steve reported that there are 15 men left in the competition after Clare quit. Similar to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, which saw her go head to head with Britt Nilsson for the title, Reality Steve believes that the Bachelorette will give the remaining men a choice of whether they will leave the show or stay to vie for Tayshia’s heart. He also believes that most of the men will stay, given that Tayshia was a runner-up to be the Bachelorette and many of the men auditioned for the show knowing this.

Spencer Receives Tayshia’s First Impression Rose

Reality Steve reported in August that Spencer, a 30-year-old from La Jolla, California, received Tayshia’s first impression rose. However, unlike past First Impression Rose receivers, Spencer is not Tayshia’s winner. Reality Steve also reported that Spencer was eliminated before Tayshia’s final four.

Hannah Ann Will Make a Cameo

Us Weekly reported in August 2020 that Hannah Ann, the winner from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor who was dumped before the After the Final Rose episode, was seen at the La Quinta Resort & Club, where The Bachelorette filmed. In photos obtained by Us Weekly, Hannah Ann was seen with a large suitcase and a purse as she talked to producer Julie LaPlaca.

“This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”

Becca Kufrin Will Also Make a Cameo

According to Bachelor fan Instagram @bachdetective, season 14 Bachelorette Becca Kufrin was also seen at the La Quinta Resort & Club. After Becca posted a photo of her in front of a blue door, fans deduced that she was in front of the same door at the result. Likewise, fans also deduced that the green wristband that Becca wore in another photo was the same one that guests wore as they walked around the set. Becca’s appearance at the La Quinta Resort & Club came amid her and her winner, Garrrett Yrigoyen, split over his comments about Black Lives Matter.

Sydney, Ashley I., Amanda Stanton & More Will Also Make Cameos

Plot twist! Hannah Ann and Becca aren’t the only Bachelor alums who were seen on The Bachelorette set in La Quinta. Sydney Lotuaco, Ashley Iaconetti and Amanda Stanton are also believed to be there, according to recent clues found by Instagram accounts @bachdetective and @newsnextdoor. Though there are reports that the women are there to “lend support” to Tayshia (according to E! News), there are also theories that ABC is filming a quarantine version of Bachelor Pad or Bachelor in Paradise. Creator Rob Mills tweeted, “Based on a focus group of 8, it looks like we’re gonna have to being back #BachelorPad.”

Clare & Dale Will Be Separated

Reality Steve reported in August 2020 that Clare will stay on the set of The Bachelorette until Tayshia is done filming her season. “I can tell you this,” Steve said. “Clare Crawley isn’t leaving Southern California until this filming is over. She’s there. She’s not in South Dakota. She’s not in Sacramento,” Reality Steve said at the time. “She is being kept there until this is all over. Captive at La Quinta until this is all over.” He continued, “She’s not leaving set. She’s not leaving Southern California, that bubble, until all the filming is over.”

The report came after Dale hinted that he’s back in his hometown in South Dakota on his Instagram. (A fan also claimed to have spotted him at a TJ Maxx in South Carolina.) All of this leads fans to believe that Clare and Dale will be separated until Tayshia’s Bachelorette season finishes filming.

There’s Drama Between Clare & Her Other Bachelorette Suitors

Expect some drama between Clare and her other Bachelorette suitors after it’s confirmed that she quit the show to be with Dale. A source told Life & Style in August that The Bachelorette set became a “shit show” after Clare left.

“Everyone on set thinks it’s a big joke,” the insider said. “he contestants don’t know what’s going on, the producers don’t know what to do next… he guys don’t know what to do but laugh, they feel like they’ve been whipped around.”

The source continued, “No one saw it coming. The guys all think it’s messed up. They were following the rules while she was figuring out her favorite pre-production. Now, it’s clear they’re headed in a new direction.”

However, there are some contestants who are “happy” for another Bachelorette. “The guys that are now left are just happy to get another chance at love,” the source said. “The show is going to go on with a new Bachelorette and they are excited. Producers have to be creative, but they like the element of surprise and are hoping it will draw more interest.”

JoJo Will Replace Chris Harrison as the Host

Us Weekly reported in August 2020 that JoJo Fletcher, the season 12 Bachelorette, will replace Chris Harrison as the host for season 16 of The Bachelorette for two weeks. The swap came when Harrison flew to Texas in August to drop off his son, Joshua, at college. JoJo will replace Harrison as he quarantines for 14 days after he returned to the set of the show.

“The moment he got back, Chris was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine,” a source said at the time. “The show’s contestants and crew all had to quarantine on the property for 14 days prior to the camera’s rolling. But it didn’t dawn on Chris he’d have to do it all over again if he simply left to take his kid to college.”

Tayshia’s Final Four

Reality Steve also confirmed that Tayshia’s final four are Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall. He also has heard that Brendan and Ivan are the frontrunners. He knows Ivan at least makes it to the final three because Ivan was photographed dressed up as if he was in the finale late into filming. He was also told that Ben’s sister has been telling people that Ben is in Tayshia’s final two.

Hometown Dates Will Happen

Though Tayshia won’t be able to travel to her contestants’ actual hometowns, Reality Steve confirmed in August 2020 that Hometown Dates were planned for The Bachelorette by flying friends and families to La Quinta and quarantining them before filming. “(SPOILERS): “Bachelorette” (Tayshia) filming IS bringing family/friends of contestants to the La Quinta Spa and Resort, & they are being quarantined and tested before appearing,” he tweeted.

Fantasy Suites Will Be in Trailers

According to Bachelor Instagram account, @bachdetective, Tayshia’s Fantasy Suite dates were filmed at decorated trailers at the La Quinta Resort & Club’s property in August 2020. “Got sent some photos of what looks like a fantasy suite setup? Guess “hometowns” are over and we are in the final stretch of filming!” @bachdetective captioned an Instagram post of trailer decorated in lights on the lot.

Ivan Is at Least in the Final Three

According to Reality Steve, Ivan was photographed dressed up late into Tayshia’s season, which makes him believe that Ivan is in Tayshia’s final three. This means that Ivan, who Reality Steve confirmed is at least in Tayshia’s final four, was a part of Tayshia’s Fantasy Suites dates.

Ben Is in Tayshia’s Final Two

Reality Steve reports that Ben’s sister, Madelyn, has told people that Ben is in Tayshia’s final two. Though Reality Steve hasn’t confirmed this, it’s possible that Ben is one of Tayshia’s finalist, as RS already confirmed that he’s in her final four.

Tayshia Does Not Have a Normal Ending

Reality Steve also reported that Tayshia’s season was “messy” and he doesn’t believe she has a “normal” Bachelorette ending. However, this doesn’t mean that Tayshia didn’t pick anyone.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean she didn’t pick someone, or that she did and changed her mind, etc. It just means that I don’t think we’re gonna get a traditional ending of, she was down to two men, chose one over the other, and they’re a happy couple right now. It’s possible it’s still up in the air. Maybe that’s why I haven’t heard. Or maybe she did pick someone, they’re happy, and I just don’t know about it yet. I’ve just been told repeatedly the ending of her season was ‘messy’ and full of drama. So do with that what you will,” Reality Steve wrote.

