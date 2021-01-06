The Bachelor Season Preview: What is Heather Executing Below?

ABC has introduced a lengthy seem ahead at what’s to occur on Season 25 of The Bachelor.

And let us just say it starts with various seconds of Matt James in the shower.

Do we truly have to have to publish something else to entice you to enjoy?

No? We did not feel so.

The opening moment or so of this revealing trailer — which consists of some The Bachelor spoilers, be warned! — options a full ton of James with his shirt off.

It also attributes a complete ton of the women of all ages conversing about how good James seems to be with his shirt off.

And a full large amount of James kissing these women.

Indeed, sometimes with his shirt off.

In the extraordinary preview, on the other hand, not only does James also satisfy a wide range of late arrivals… he is shocked to see a previous Bachelor Country alum return to the franchise:

Heather Martin.

What the what now?!?

As Bachelor Nation people most likely don’t forget, Martin competed for Colton Underwood’s affections on season 23 of The Bachelor.

She was eradicated after 7 weeks.

In this footage, host Chris Harrison hilariously pretends as if he had no idea Martin was gonna move out of a limo and on to the Pennsylvania set.

“Heather, what are you doing below? You could actually destroy this whole issue for Matt,” he states to Martin as she flips her prolonged blonde hair.

Martin then surprised James by strolling into the mansion in a sequined gown even though he’s sitting down on the couch by himself.

Almost as if the entrance and so-known as shocker was scripted alll along!

“Heather?” James claims as he looks up at the contestant with big eyes.

“I feel like I’m in a aspiration correct now,” he provides as he place his palms on her knee.

Matt, as you will see, is psyched to see Heather. His possible wives, nevertheless, cannot say the exact.

“You currently had your f-cking shot at a Bachelor, like go household,” 1 of the competition suggests while crying to her fellow contestants.

Later on, Heather breaks down in a puddle of her possess tears.

“This is like an unattainable situation, continue to like I do sense like Matt’s truly worth it,” she claims in a confessional.

Martin, of course, claimed that she acquired her 1st-ever kiss — like, in her complete lifestyle — from Underwood again when she was competing for his engagement ring.

James is fantastic mates with Hannah Brown, who also appeared on Colton’s year, and may perhaps hence have met Heather at some point right before filmiing.

On The Bachelor premiere, meanwhile, this is what James had to say about his search for really like:

“I know what I want and I know what I’m looking for. Anyone who’s weathered storms, who’s resilient and robust,” he said.

“It is really a partnership. I’ve bought so a lot hope in this method because I’ve seen it do the job. When I meet these girls, I’m likely to be 10 toes on the ground and prepared to give them everything.

“I’m ready to start off that upcoming chapter in my life.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8/7c) on ABC

Examine out this spoiler-stuffed teaser now!

