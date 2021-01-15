The Bachelor: Is “Queen Victoria” an Actress Planted By Producers?!

[ad_1]

Every contestant on Matt James’ year of The Bachelor is hoping for a fairy tale ending.

So probably it’s fitting that there is an evil queen standing in their way.

Ok, “evil” could possibly be a powerful phrase, but there is no denying that Queen Victoria is this season’s villain.

Every season has a single, of program.

Hannah Brown had Luke Parker Peter Weber experienced Victoria Fuller (you can find something about that identify!), and for Tayshia Adams it was Bennett, or Noah, or Covid-19 — it was just a weird year all-all-around.

But although earlier installments could have located viewers disagreeing about who most essential to be despatched property, this time, everyone appears to concur that the Queen demands be dethroned before she does any longer injury.

On Tuesday’s episode, Victoria went on the offensive from fellow contestant Marylynn and resorted to exceptionally shady strategies in an exertion to have her eradicated from the demonstrate.

Clearly taking a website page from the reserve of earlier Bachelor villains, Victoria introduced the subject to Matt and performed the sufferer in advance of Marylynn had a chance to tell her facet of the story.

The system appears to have labored — Victoria can be observed in previews of approaching episodes — but it absolutely did not make her any good friends among the other contestants.

Soon after all, Marylynn didn’t truly do just about anything completely wrong, and Larson has been antagonizing the complete forged from day 1.

Now, some viewers are starting to really feel that her villainy is a bit above the top — and they are calling shenanigans on this year of The Bachelor.

Who could be so lacking in self-awareness as to get in touch with herself an empath soon after shrieking at a roomful of people and blasting delicate-mannered Marylynn as “psychologically disturbed”?

And just as importantly, who would rock a black bra with a wedding day costume or a bizarre peasant get-up for a televised cocktail social gathering.

A plant! A paid out actress! A specialist troll!

Or at least that is what a ton of viewers who tweeted throughout the demonstrate feel.

“Is Victoria a producer plant, a correct villain, or attempting to get a bra sponsorship? Locate OUT Up coming Week ON THE MOST DRA-MATT-IC SZN Nevertheless” a single man or woman joked, as claimed by Cosmo.

“I refuse to imagine Victoria is truly like this in genuine lifetime. She’s received to be a producer plant, no a single is this outrageous… right?” a further particular person questioned.

“This Victoria girl on The Bachelor is a plant proper? Like… place there by the producers to cause chaos,” a third viewer echoed.

“Victoria is a plant. You simply cannot convey to me or else. There is no other explaination,” a fourth chimed in.

Even Bachelor Country supporter most loved J.P. Rosenbaum thinks you can find something suspicious about Victoria’s conduct.

“The more I think about it, the more I feel that Victoria was planted by the clearly show/producers,” he tweeted.

“She just doesn’t appear to be to healthy the mould. Her ‘villain’ features really don’t seemed reliable. Her presence, frame of mind, and so on. have been so forced. No way she’s just a random contestant.”

There is been no formal remark from ABC or Chris Harrison, but Bachelor producer Rob Mills appeared on Nick Viall’s Viall Information podcast this 7 days, and he dismissed the rumors outright.

“I think that the dilemma is…why is she that way?” he asked.

“There’s normally a tale for how somebody turned that way.…I don’t know that you’ll learn more now on The Bachelor, but I’m quite curious about it, so possibly it’s a thing we’ll have Chris talk to about or on Paradise.”

Properly, at the very least he is generally admitting that she would not have a shot in hell of successful this detail — but she must be damn entertaining on Paradise!

Here’s hoping this season’s annointed protagonist, Abigail Heringer, is able to triumph above the evil queen.

