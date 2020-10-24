The Amityville Horror (1979) – WTF REALLY Happened for this Film?

In this spinoff of JoBlo’s favorite”WTF Happened” show, we dive into films which derive from TRUE STORIES, actual people and real events in history. Our study finds us digging available evidence to ascertain the FACT and FICTION of exactly what Hollywood placed on the monitor. Do the portrayed details and scenes take a whiff of fact… or some solid odor of BULLS#! T? Quite simply…”WTF REALLY Happened To The Film?!?”

In this event we invest a while in 112 Ocean Avenue, the website of inexplicable murders, along with also the”haunting” of the house’s following residents that resulted in the publication and 1979 film THE AMITYVILLE HORROR. The real Lutz family promised to have undergone terror out of malevolent apparitions after going to the home. We observe the James Brolin/Margot Kidder movie version compares to people”authentic” supernatural happenings in”WTF REALLY Happened to THE AMITYVILLE HORROR”!