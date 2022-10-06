How Old Is Firerose? Age, Real Name, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Bio & More

Singer-songwriter Firerose is from Australia. She is well-known for being Billy Ray Cyrus’ fiancée, a well-known American country artist. She has recorded several incredible songs as a singer, including All Figured Out, New Day, Fragile Handling, and many others. Rose has been actively creating music for more than three years at this point.

When Was Firerose Born?

Although Firerose’s age is unknown, she has recently purchased a home in Sydney, Australia. We learned this information from the singer’s website. She was raised in a household of symphony musicians. Firerose is a Newtown School alum. She drew inspiration from Alanis Morisette, who shares her name. Silverchair, INXS, and Powderfinger are all Australian rock bands.

The mid-20s is Firerose’s age. In fact, several sources assert that she is younger than Miley Cyrus, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, who is 29 years old. She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 56 kilograms. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. 32-25-34 is Rose’s body measurement, while 9.5 is her shoe size (US).

Real Name of Firerose Singer:

She performs under the name “Firerose,” and she is a well-known performer. Her real name might be interesting to fans. She has never, however, divulged her real name. So, during our research, we were unable to obtain her genuine name. Many of her classics of Indie-pop were recorded in the lovely city of Los Angeles. Although her career as a musician and songwriter is flourishing, people are curious to learn as much as they can about Firehose and Billy Ray Cyrus. Our records show that Firerose and Billy have performed on stage together a number of times.

Amazing performer Firerose has worked with many renowned musicians, including Billy Ray Cyrus. Social media platforms demonstrate that the artist values her work through her comments and has a sizable fan base. Additionally, there have been rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose may have been engaged.

Boyfriend of Firerose, Parents, and Siblings

After Billy Ray Cyrus, a singer started dating Firerose, it was reported that she has been trending online. The pair just got together, and they have been posting images of each other on social media. However, other media outlets are reporting that the couple is also allegedly engaged.

The couple’s age difference exceeds 30 years. Billy was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years prior to meeting Firerose. In actuality, he also has five kids. On the other hand, we don’t know anything about Rose’s previous relationships.

Her country is unknown, however, she is of Australian origin. She was reared in Los Angeles, California, despite having been born in Sydney. Rose hasn’t yet shared many facts about her parents or siblings due to her online privacy.

Career

Firerose liked to write songs about her day as a child as soon as she got home from school. She eventually became more interested in writing songs as she grew older. In May 2019, she finally made her musical debut with the song Fragile Handling. The next year, she released Way Out, her second single, which was produced by Pedro Calloni. She released No Holding Fire, another song, in June of that same year.

Billy Ray Cyrus has been her musical guru, according to her website. She then started working with the country singer after that. She released the song “New Day with Billy” in 2021. The tune, which has more than 2 million views and 800,000 streams on YouTube and Spotify, is by far her most well-known song. Under Billy’s guidance, she was able to produce music of the highest caliber.

She has only released one single so far this year, All Figured Out. This song has received over a million streams across various streaming services, making it just as popular as her last single. Despite having been a musician for more than three years, she hasn’t yet put out an EP or album.