The Actual Housewives of New Jersey Trailer: Dishonest! Drinking! And Just one Giant Struggle!

It… is… about… to… go… DOWN.

Bravo has launched the initially extended trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 — and it characteristics accusations of infidelity, alcohholism and 1 main blow up.

“Everyone’s relationship can glance completely ideal on the outside the house,” says Margaret Josephs early on in the preview right before Melissa Gorga adds:

“But guess what? Issues usually are not usually what they look.”

How so?

“Any individual can be a cheater,” describes Dolores Catania.

From there, Teresa Giudice is found hinting strongly that someone’s considerable other is screwing all over when they’re at the health club, askiing Margaret point blank:

“Why do I listen to rumors, like when he goes to the gymnasium he screws all-around?”

In addition, Teresa’s have brother’s marriage comes into concern when Melissa is accused of texting yet another person. Uh-oh!

“Last night, the operator of the cafe questioned Melissa for her quantity,” states Teresa. “They’ve been texting all day.”

“Be thorough what you say, due to the fact I am going to under no circumstances converse to you once more,” Joe Gorga threatens his wife, introducing in cryptic manner:

“When you enjoy anyone, you f—ing lick them upside down.”

Teresa, in the meantime, is also involved about her own appreciate existence — or lackthereof, subsequent her divorce from husband Joe Giudice.

“I want to get my peach kissed,” she states in type of gross way, going on to joke about all the diverse sites she wants to romance a new partner.

Elsewhere in the very revealing trailer, Jennifer Aydin turns into the matter of dialogue following the females begin to question her alcohol intake.

It does seem like a ton.

“Each and every time I see her, she’s drinking a little something,” suggests Margaret. prompting Jackie to remark: She numbs herself to a ton of her issues.”

This is a significant matter, of training course.

Even so, the most buzzworthy scenes from the Time 11 promo middle about the discovery that Joe Giudice is talking about Joe Gorga in the press.

Apparently, Teresa’s ex has been alleging to “know issues” about the Gorga patriarch.

In reaction to assert, Melissa’s spouse declares, “How dare him say he’s got grime on me?”

The scenario then worsens when Teresa seemingly defends the father of her 4 daughters, which isn’t going to sit well with Melissa and Joe. At. All.

“That is f–king bulls–t,” Melissa screams. “Simply because you just f–kin’ stuck up for your ex-partner!”

Even much more heated, Joe sounds off as follows:

“My spouse is f–king 100 p.c correct. You’re going to protect him? F–k that piece of s–t. He put my mother in a f–king grave. Do you comprehend that?”

Time 11 of The True Housewives of New Jersey premieres Feb. 17 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Test out the explosive trailer now!

