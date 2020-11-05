Entertainment

The 2020 U.S. Election Can Be Straight from a Veep Episode–Indeed

November 5, 2020
Can Veep spark the chaos of this 2020 U.S. presidential elections?

In case you are a lover of this Emmy-winning HBO show, the current real life scenes of both Republican and Democrat protestors chanting to “stop counting votes” or even”count all the votes” might seem familiar.

Within a year five Veep incident, which aired 2016, presidential candidate Selena Meyer, performed Julia Louis-Dreyfus, needs and is awarded a recount of votes cast at Nevada following adverse exit surveys. On a subsequent episode, her staff runs right into demonstrators protesting the transfer.  Meyer’s personnel then go to point their own counter demonstration.

Following the recount, the volatility at Nevada lean heavily toward Meyer’s equal, encouraging her to have a collapse. “You are likely to cancel that this recount like Anne Frank’s Bat mitzvah,” Louis-Dreyfus’ character yells. “I am tired of dropping items!”

“I will be President,” Meyer says. “I’m likely to be the very first chosen woman President. I’m likely to have a really beautiful inauguration. Billy Joel will sing. Therefore, you guys must block the recount.”

