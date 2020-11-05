The 12 Best Christmas Pyjamas To Buy in 2020

With a second lockdown now upon us and a long, dark winter looming, the prospect of switching off our phones, staying indoors and snuggling up on the sofa this Christmas has never looked more appealing.

Without the need for smart office clothes or fancy party frocks this festive season, we’re focusing on loose, comfy loungewear that we can get cosy in (anyone else regret taking office heating for granted?). A key part of this is, of course, pyjamas.

Forget the idea that Christmas pyjamas are strictly reserved for children and fancy dress parties. In 2020, they are an essential part of every wardrobe, perfect for reading a book by the fire or a lazy Sunday morning in bed. From all-out novelty sets to more subtle styles, we’ve scoured the internet for the best festive pyjamas that guarantee to get you rocking around the Christmas tree.

Are you a fan of novelty prints? Don’t miss Boux Avenue’s gingerbread and reindeer pyjamas sets. Produced in a super soft brush fabric and packaged into printed bags, these fabulous pj’s make the perfect gift – for both yourself and others. Perhaps you’re after a more traditional print, in which case opt for M&S’s checked pyjama set for optimum cosiness. We’ve also got our eyes on John Lewis’s very chic mistletoe printed pjs.

Looking to expand your loungewear collection even further this winter? Peruse our guide to the cosiest dressing gowns to make lockdown weekends feel more decadent, and treat yourself to some of the best slippers that are perfectly acceptable to wear all day during self-isolation. Oh, and here are the best pyjama sets to wear all year round.

With only seven weeks to go until the big day, scroll down for our edit of the best Christmas pyjamas to buy this year and wear every year after.

