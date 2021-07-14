That Time I Got Reincarnated As Slime Season 2 Episode 15 Spoilers And Release Date

Based on the light novel of the same name, That Time I Got Reincarnated As Slime is an anime adaptation currently on its 2nd season. Its story centers on Rimuru Tempest who dies on Earth and reincarnates as a slime monster in another world.

Rimuru is seemingly weak at first, however, his development of strength is rapid. He befriends a strong dragon named Veldora and immediately becomes the strongest creature of his place. Right now, he commands a nation composed of humans and monsters alike in the Jura Forest. Let’s talk about tensei shitara slime datta ken season 2 episode 15 spoilers, release date, and time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As Slime Season 2 Episode 14 Recap

In tensei shitara slime datta ken season 2 episode 14 recap, Laplace infiltrates Western Holy Church to obtain some information. Over there he confronts a vampire who attacks him, forcing him to flee.

Demon Lord Kazaream

Laplace returns to meet Yuki Kagurazaka. He informs him that he has transferred the soul of the president within him into a homunculus. This homunculus happens to be a pretty young elf and the president is Demon Lord Kazaream.

Yuki tells him that Kazaream is still far from full revival. Laplace reveals his finding of the Western Holy Church. According to Kazaream, the vampire he encountered is Valentin. He is a strong individual and gave Kazaream tough battles in the past.

Break-in Meeting

The meeting in Tempest begins with the introduction of all parties present there. We have members from Dwargon, Tharion, Falmuth, Animal Kingdom, and Blumund. After the introduction is over, Veldora arrives and reveals his identity in front of everyone.

After hearing it, Fuze falls unconscious while Elaud and Gazel show signs of worry. They ask Tempest for an explanation about how this feared dragon came into his contact. The meeting takes a halt as Rimuru, Gazel, and Elaud separate from the main party.

Final Decision

Rimuru tells his background and reveals how he met Veldora. Both the representatives agree to side with Tempest because opposing demon lord and storm dragon working together would be too much. Also, Elaud doesn’t want anyone to know that Eren was responsible for Rimuru becoming a demon lord.

They return to a meeting where Rimuru reveals everything about his past. The topic of Hinata Sagakuchi comes out and others don’t believe the description that Rimuru gave her. She has a righteous personality, so it’s baffling to hear her treatment of Rimuru.

Diablo suggests he go and dispose of Hinata, however, Shion tells that she will do that job. Rimuru asks them to knock it off. Just then Ramiris arrives to tell Rimuru that she heard someone is going to destroy Tempest.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As Slime Season 2 Episode 15 Spoilers

For That Time I Got Reincarnated As Slime season 2 episode 15 spoilers, the subsequent chapters from the light novel will be adapted. A new threat now looms over Tempest with the emergence of the latest news.

New Enemy

After Ramiris delivered the information, looks like Tempest will be busy for a while. Someone is plotting to destroy Tempest and the identity of the enemy remains in the shadow. Most likely, it could be a faction that Laplace informed about at the beginning. A bloody battle will likely break out in the next episode which will engulf Tempest in flames.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As Slime Season 2 Episode 15 Watch Online

The next episode is available to stream on the Muse Asia channel on YouTube. Note that you don’t need any subscription for it since it’s free.

Here is That Time I Got Reincarnated As Slime Season 2 Episode 15 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, July 20 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 19 th

India – 8:30 PM, July 19 th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 19 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 19th

Who is this new enemy that Tempest is about to clash with? Let us know down below.